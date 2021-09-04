Fremont, Dodge County preparing for redistricting with census results

“It looks to me like 1 is too large, which means you’re going to have to move the line likely between 2 and 1,” Newton said. “So 1 has got to get smaller, 2 has got to get bigger.”

In comparison, with Dodge County’s seven districts, from 2010 to 2020,

District 1 grew from 5,189 to 5,699;

District 2 grew from 5,421 to 5,569;

District 3 grew from 5,193 to 5,212;

District 4 grew from 5,101 to 5,125;

District 5 grew from 5,161 to 5,424;

District 6 shrunk from 5,412 to 5,132; and

District 7 shrunk from 5,214 to 5,003.

Newton said he met with County Clerk Fred Mytty to discuss the results and their districts and wards.

“That’s why we get together, as they match,” he said. “So when you see on our ward map, when you see 1A, that’s his precinct 1A, and when you see 1D, that matches his precinct 1D.”

Newton also said the county may need to evaluate other areas such as precincts 3A, 3D and 3A.

“You’ll see the boundaries on some of the precincts, there’s kind of some weird jogs and stuff,” he said. “And so Fred said, ‘You know, maybe we should take a look at some of those jobs and see if we can’t make those a little straighter too.’”