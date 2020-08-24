Fremont, Dodge County to vote on placing joint law enforcement center on ballot

“They split the land cost, which was fantastic,” he said. “And then we started looking at costs, and they said, ‘Well shoot, if we’re going to finance some of these common areas with you, we might as well just go all in and put it on the ballot too and let the voters decide.’”

Newton also said initially, he didn’t expect the items to be placed on the ballot at the same time.

“So I think this is really good for the voters to be able to see, ‘Hey, both entities are cooperating, both entities think this is a really good idea,’” he said. “It will save money for both of us in the long term, and this is just a great project.”

In April, the board of supervisors unanimously approved to pay $385,146 to the Police Facility Design Group to design the center, while the city council approved to pay $432,146 with a vote of 5-2 in July.

Councilmembers Glen Ellis and Brad Yerger voted against the payment. Ellis argued that now wasn’t the right time for a project of this size, while Yerger wanted to see more public comment before moving forward.

Newton said anyone wanting to know more information about the center can call him at 402-727-2630.

“We’ve got an updated set of blueprints of plans,” he said, “so we’ll be happy to come out to any service clubs or any groups and do some education and why we want to build the joint law enforcement center and just explain the project.”

