Fremont, Dodge County to vote on placing joint law enforcement center on ballot

Both the Fremont City Council and Dodge County Board of Supervisors will vote this week to place a bond issue to pay for the Joint Law Enforcement Center on the ballot this November.
The city council will meet this Tuesday at 7 p.m. through Zoom, while the board of supervisors will meet this Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Dodge County Courthouse.
The total cost of the project is estimated to be $18,100,000, with the city paying for $10,317,000 and the county paying for $7,783,000. If approved, the November ballot will have two items, one for Fremont and one for Dodge County.
City Administrator Brian Newton said both entities will have to approve a resolution authorizing the language to get the issue put on the ballot.
“It will authorize the staff, which we’ve already prepared a statement that goes to the election commissioner, which is Fred Mytty, and boom, it goes on the ballot,” he said.
The proposed center would be placed at 29th Street and Yager Road. It would provide a shared facility for the Fremont Police Department, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont/Dodge County 911 Communications Center.
Newton said although Fremont had been in talks with Dodge County to start the project for the last 10 years, he said he was grateful for the county stepping up in recent years.
“They split the land cost, which was fantastic,” he said. “And then we started looking at costs, and they said, ‘Well shoot, if we’re going to finance some of these common areas with you, we might as well just go all in and put it on the ballot too and let the voters decide.’”
Newton also said initially, he didn’t expect the items to be placed on the ballot at the same time.
“So I think this is really good for the voters to be able to see, ‘Hey, both entities are cooperating, both entities think this is a really good idea,’” he said. “It will save money for both of us in the long term, and this is just a great project.”
In April, the board of supervisors unanimously approved to pay $385,146 to the Police Facility Design Group to design the center, while the city council approved to pay $432,146 with a vote of 5-2 in July.
Councilmembers Glen Ellis and Brad Yerger voted against the payment. Ellis argued that now wasn’t the right time for a project of this size, while Yerger wanted to see more public comment before moving forward.
Newton said anyone wanting to know more information about the center can call him at 402-727-2630.
“We’ve got an updated set of blueprints of plans,” he said, “so we’ll be happy to come out to any service clubs or any groups and do some education and why we want to build the joint law enforcement center and just explain the project.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.