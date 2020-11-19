Fremont Downtown Development Group receives non-profit designation

Prior to its recognition as a non-profit, FDDG sponsored several events in downtown in Fremont, including this Halloween’s “Trunk & Treat” celebration.

Ellis said many of the organization’s future goals revolve around ideas proposed in the City of Fremont’s latest comprehensive plan.

The plan, which was last modified in 2012 and is currently in the beginning stages of being updated, includes ideas such as a centralized park and “arcs” to introduce areas into Fremont.

“I grabbed ahold of that comprehensive plan about five years ago and started reading it, studying it and trying to figure out how we could improve downtown,” Glen Ellis said. “Lo and behold, there’s just a lot of good ideas in here.”

FDDG is meant to be representative of the entire downtown district, which is why the organization has chosen to forego dues for its members.

“You don’t have to pay money to be apart of it,” board member Susan Larson said. “So, you can just participate.

In the coming months, the board plans to focus on fundraising for its proposed park and fostering community discussions within the downtown area.

“Our board members are super involved,” Nancy Ellis said. “They get their hands dirty. They roll up their sleeves and they get stuff done.”

