Fremont Downtown Development Group receives non-profit designation

The Fremont Downtown Development Group (FDDG) has been recognized as a non-profit organization, securing its status as a 501c3 organization in the community.
The organization announced the recognition from the Internal Revenue Service on Wednesday. Following the decision, FDDG members believe they now have the chance to create permanent, positive change for Fremont’s downtown area.
“We are just a small group of people that have a heart for downtown and want to make change,” FDDG board member Nancy Ellis said.
As a non-profit, the organization hopes to move forward with projects meant to permanently upgrade the city’s downtown area, primarily through grants and fundraising.
At the center of those proposed upgrades is a permanent, central park located in the heart of the downtown community.
Board member Glen Ellis referenced a temporary pop-up park constructed in 2017. During its two-month lifespan, the green space was home to live music, fundraisers and even a marriage ceremony.
He said the purpose of the park was to show citizens the positive impact a green space can have on the downtown area. Additionally, Ellis and other FDDG members reiterated the importance of the project not being run by the city.
“This will be a non-profit park,” Glen Ellis, a member of the Fremont City Council, said. “There will be no city funds used in the creation of the park.”
Prior to its recognition as a non-profit, FDDG sponsored several events in downtown in Fremont, including this Halloween’s “Trunk & Treat” celebration.
Ellis said many of the organization’s future goals revolve around ideas proposed in the City of Fremont’s latest comprehensive plan.
The plan, which was last modified in 2012 and is currently in the beginning stages of being updated, includes ideas such as a centralized park and “arcs” to introduce areas into Fremont.
“I grabbed ahold of that comprehensive plan about five years ago and started reading it, studying it and trying to figure out how we could improve downtown,” Glen Ellis said. “Lo and behold, there’s just a lot of good ideas in here.”
FDDG is meant to be representative of the entire downtown district, which is why the organization has chosen to forego dues for its members.
“You don’t have to pay money to be apart of it,” board member Susan Larson said. “So, you can just participate.
In the coming months, the board plans to focus on fundraising for its proposed park and fostering community discussions within the downtown area.
“Our board members are super involved,” Nancy Ellis said. “They get their hands dirty. They roll up their sleeves and they get stuff done.”
