Fremont DQ raises more than $6,800 for Children's Miracle Network

The Dairy Queen restaurant in Fremont raised more than $6,800 on the recent Miracle Treat Day to help local and area children.

Through its fundraising efforts, the new DQ sold 2,080 Blizzards and coupons for the treat.

This is the highest number of Blizzards sold and funds raised in the local DQ’s region, which includes Lincoln, Omaha, Columbus, Norfolk, Wayne and surrounding areas.

For every blizzard sold, a DQ location donates proceeds of that sale to Children’s Miracle Network.

Miracle Treat Day is an event started in 2006 as a collaborative event between the Dairy Queen system and CMN.

Each individual store operator has the option to participate in the one-day event.

The DQ in Fremont took part in the event on July 28, and recently announced what it will contribute to CMN.

“Miracle Treat Day is a truly amazing event to be a part of as a DQ owner,” said Charlie Pleskac, who owns the Fremont DQ.

Every donated dollar goes directly to the local CMN hospital in that DQ’s region.

Children’s Hospital in Omaha is the CMN hospital in this area. Pleskac said in a prepared statement that funds raised will help provide financial assistance to families and kids.

He noted that when children go to a CMN hospital, it’s because they need specialized care.

Pleskac said many Fremont area children are living examples of the miracles that result from being able to receive the specialized care they needed.

“There’s a lot of local kids and people within our community who have been through Children’s in Omaha and have benefited from the financial help of CMN,” he said. “We plan to continue to make an impact with this day.”

Beth Greiner, executive director of Children’s Hospital and Medical Center Foundation, expressed her appreciation.

“At Children’s, our mission is to improve the life of every child and, with the support of Dairy Queen and generous community members, we’re able to continue providing the very best outcomes, experiences and care to our patients and their families,” Greiner said in a press release. “We’re thankful for this support, as well as for our dedicated team members who play a key role in providing care and advocating for children in our community and beyond.”

Pleskac said the DQ in Fremont offered different ways for people and businesses to get involved. This included taking pre-orders for large orders of Blizzards and selling MTD Blizzard coupons.

“We actually sent out hand-addressed letters to many businesses here in the Fremont community asking them if they’d like to participate and included a pre-order form in the letter,” Pleskac said.

A number of businesses responded and either pre-ordered their blizzards and/or pre-ordered the coupons to hand out to their employees.

Pleskac said the MTD coupons never expire.

He appreciates all those who helped in the fundraising efforts and hopes to achieve a goal of 5,000 in 2023.

Pleskac has seen previous successful endeavors.

“We were very active in our previous stores on Miracle Treat Day and built it up to the point where we sold over 5,000 blizzards in the small town we were in that had a population of roughly 4,000,” Pleskac said. “We have the same passion to build the event each and every year here in the Fremont community as well.”

He noted something else.

“I definitely think Fremont is capable of much, much more,” Pleskac told the Tribune. “I think there’s a lot that can be done as far as continuing to inform the community of what this day really does.”