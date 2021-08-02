 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fremont Eagles Auxiliary plans pork tenderloin dinner
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Fremont Eagles Auxiliary plans pork tenderloin dinner

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

The Eagles Auxiliary will be having a pork tenderloin dinner from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The menu also will include mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, salad, bread, coffee, ice tea and water.

The full meal is $10 plus tax while a half meal is $6 plus tax. Desserts will be extra. Everyone to welcome.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No shutdown for Florida amid virus concerns

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News