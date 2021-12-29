 Skip to main content
Fremont Eagles Auxiliary plans pork tenderloin dinner

The Fremont Eagles Auxiliary will be having a pork tenderloin dinner from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., in downtown Fremont.

The full meal is $10 plus tax while the half meal is $5 plus tax.

This dinner is open to the public, so everyone is invited to attend.

