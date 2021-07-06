Fremont Eagles Club plans craft and vendor show

The Fremont Eagles Club will be hosting a craft and vendor show from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 9-10, on the club’s main floor at 649 N. Main St.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Vendors will have a variety of craft items, honey, cleaning supplies, sheets, Pampered Chef, Watkins, Avon and more.
This air-conditioned show is being sponsored by the Aerie and Auxiliary. Admission is free. Food will be available for purchase.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today