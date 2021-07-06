 Skip to main content
Fremont Eagles Club plans craft and vendor show
Fremont Eagles Club plans craft and vendor show

Local News

The Fremont Eagles Club will be hosting a craft and vendor show from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 9-10, on the club’s main floor at 649 N. Main St.

Vendors will have a variety of craft items, honey, cleaning supplies, sheets, Pampered Chef, Watkins, Avon and more.

This air-conditioned show is being sponsored by the Aerie and Auxiliary. Admission is free. Food will be available for purchase.

