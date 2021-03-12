Fremont Eagles Club plans spring craft show

A spring craft show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., in Fremont.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The show will feature a variety of crafts, quilts, bird houses, Avon, Pampered Chef, clocks and more. Admission is free.
A lunch of homemade chicken salad and sloppy joes will be served.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today