Fremont Eagles Club plans spring craft show
Fremont Eagles Club plans spring craft show

Local News

A spring craft show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., in Fremont.

The show will feature a variety of crafts, quilts, bird houses, Avon, Pampered Chef, clocks and more. Admission is free.

A lunch of homemade chicken salad and sloppy joes will be served.

