Fremont Eagles Club schedule for Aug. 27-Sept. 2

The Fremont Eagles Club has released its schedule and specials for the upcoming week.

The club, located at 649 N. Main St., is open from 3 p.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday. The club may close early depending on business.

On Thursday, the kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. Hamburgers/cheeseburgers will be served along with fries/onion rings. The soup this week is broccoli with cheese. The special every Thursday is “The Porter Pounder Meal” which includes a ½ pound hamburger or cheeseburger and a ½ pound of fries for $7.99 plus tax.

The kitchen also will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. on Friday. The menu features 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, baked potato/fries/onion rings, vegetable and salad. The special will be chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, home style country gravy, vegetable and salad for $8.99 plus tax. There will not be a band.

A trustees meeting is set for 4 p.m. Monday.

The Eagles Auxiliary will be sponsoring a pork tenderloin dinner from 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 2.

