Following is the Fremont Eagles Club schedule for Oct. 1-7. The club may close early on some days depending on business.

Oct. 1: Club open from 3 p.m. to midnight, kitchen open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu includes hamburgers and cheeseburgers, fries and onion rings. The soup is broccoli/cheddar. The special is a half-pound hamburger or cheeseburger with a half-pound of fries for $7.99 plus tax.

Oct. 2: Club open from 3 p.m. to midnight, kitchen open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, baked potato, fries, onion rings, vegetable and salad. The special is Salisbury steak and gravy for $8.99 plus tax. Down Memory Lane will be playing from 7-11 p.m. on the main floor. There is no cover charge. There will be bar specials during the band.

Oct. 3: Club open from 3 p.m. to midnight. College football games will be shown. Steak night will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The special is a ribeye, baked potato, vegetable, salad and roll for $12.99 plus tax. Bad Habit will be playing from 8 p.m. to midnight in the ballroom. The cover charge is $5. There will be bar specials during the band.

Oct. 4: Club open from noon to 6 p.m. NFL games will be shown with drink specials during the games.