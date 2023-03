A spaghetti feed/silent auction benefit for Ken and Shelli Gruhn will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., in Fremont.

Live music will be provided by Jim Davis and John Johnson.

Shelli had a below-the-knee amputation due to multiple infections after being hit by a car two years ago. Proceeds raised will help with medical costs.