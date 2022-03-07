Fremont Eagles Club to host spring craft and vendor show

The Fremont Eagles Club will be hosting a spring craft and vendor show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at the club, 649 N. Main St., in Fremont.
Over 20 vendors are expected at the show. Admission is free.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
