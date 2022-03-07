 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Fremont Eagles Club to host spring craft and vendor show

  • Updated
  • 0
Local News

The Fremont Eagles Club will be hosting a spring craft and vendor show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at the club, 649 N. Main St., in Fremont.

Over 20 vendors are expected at the show. Admission is free.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida man in porta-potty crushed to death by bulldozer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News