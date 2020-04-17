Fremont educator speaks at Department of Education online all-staff meeting

“The continuing of education has been a big thing, and he talked about rolling with the punches quite a bit, being flexible and how we’ve been flexible with schools across the state,” he said. “He also just had a lot of messages to us, making sure that each individual is taking that time for themselves and making sure that their own personal situations are good for them moving through this scenario.”

The Zoom meeting also allowed for the opportunity for staff members to ask questions, including how to manage personal responsibilities while working from home.

“Everybody’s struggling with what their needs are, making sure that they know what they’re doing is making a difference and how to continue to support the schools, the teachers and the administrators in a changing dynamic,” Jacobs said.

Jespersen said the talk was a nice change of pace for the staff to put their work in perspective, but also taught them the importance of continuing the education work at a state level so school districts can continue work as well.