Fremont educator speaks at Department of Education online all-staff meeting

Although Dean Jacobs typically gears his education toward children, on Tuesday, the Fremont man instead spoke to 400 members of the Nebraska Department of Education for its weekly all-staff meeting on Zoom.
“Our students, our kids, we need to continue to educate and inspire them, even though we can’t do the traditional method at the moment, which is to show up in a physical form,” he said. “So how do we fulfill the mission with the current circumstances?”
Jacobs has traveled to over 50 countries, providing education and keynote speeches to children across the globe, and has also worked with school districts around Nebraska. His book “Wondrous Creatures” won the Independent Publisher Book Award in 2013.
Department of Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt invited Jacobs to speak at the all-staff meeting due to their work together, said David Jespersen, public information officer for the Department of Education.
“He thought it would be a good idea to have Dean come share his message that he provides to schools to us about how to get through these strange times, how to make sure that we’re taking care of ourselves, along with taking care of the work,” he said. “And he was kind of a perfect fit with his relationship that he already had with both the commissioner and with school districts across the state.”
The large online meetings have become common with nearly every staff member working home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jespersen said. He said the meetings act as a way for Blomstedt to provide updates to the staff on decisions made.
“He’s also just giving everyone an update on how the pandemic is progressing from what he sees,” Jespersen said. “He has daily calls with local health department officials and he’s in constant contact with the governor’s office on things, so he has some insight that the rest of the staff wouldn’t have.”
Jacobs, who is owner of Dean Jacobs Adventures and a certified high performance coach, said his mission is to try to get children to understand that their dreams are possible.
“You don’t have to know the hows, but if you believe that this too can happen for me and you’ll figure it out as time goes by, you’re likely to take consistent action,” he said. “That’s the psychology behind it. So I use my adventures around the world to plant seeds into the kids to have hopes and dreams and then to challenge educational staff to continue to learn and grow along with them.”
Jacobs said his speech to the members of the Department of Education focused on inspiration, especially during a time of fear of the future. He said he compared the “major disruption” to his own, as he left his job 20 years ago to travel the world and work on education.
“Before, we always made the excuse that we don’t have enough time,” Jacobs said. “Well, now we’ve got time, we’ve been given this blank canvas. What is it that we want to create with this incredible gift of time?”
With that extra time, Jacobs said he is working on creating online education courses for children in areas like Niobrara. Although he’s no stranger to teaching online, as he’s often Skyped from different countries to classrooms, he said he’s had to teach himself how to use a green screen.
“It’s cool stuff to make it interesting so I’m not just sitting in front of a camera lecturing to kids. Kids don’t want that stuff,” Jacobs said. “They need a little more high energy and stimulation, so I’m teaching myself that, and that has value.”
Jacobs also said the current situation is forcing school districts toward blended education, which is a combination of in-person and online learning.
“This is just speeding up something that we were already turning this way to begin with,” he said. “We can either resist it or whine and complain about it, or we can buckle up, buttercup, and say, ‘Alright, let’s ride this out, let’s run with this the best we can.’”
Jespersen, who was an attendee of the meeting, said he was thankful of Jacobs’ appreciation of the department’s work, as well as him giving away online copies of “Wondrous Creatures” to the staff.
“The continuing of education has been a big thing, and he talked about rolling with the punches quite a bit, being flexible and how we’ve been flexible with schools across the state,” he said. “He also just had a lot of messages to us, making sure that each individual is taking that time for themselves and making sure that their own personal situations are good for them moving through this scenario.”
The Zoom meeting also allowed for the opportunity for staff members to ask questions, including how to manage personal responsibilities while working from home.
“Everybody’s struggling with what their needs are, making sure that they know what they’re doing is making a difference and how to continue to support the schools, the teachers and the administrators in a changing dynamic,” Jacobs said.
Jespersen said the talk was a nice change of pace for the staff to put their work in perspective, but also taught them the importance of continuing the education work at a state level so school districts can continue work as well.
“We just don’t know, in this scenario, what the future’s going to bring and what that’s going to look like,” he said. “So everyone needs to do the best that they possibly can moving forward to keep the students prepared, to keep them moving forward so that when we do emerge from this on the other end that we’re ready to hit the ground running and there’s not too much that we have to go back and pick back up.”
Jacobs said he was thankful to have gotten to give the talk, which he said created a space for people to process where they were at in the moment.
Sometimes when we’re afraid, then we judge ourselves for being afraid, and then it becomes a vicious cycle,” he said. “Because our situations have changed, that means we need different mechanisms to support ourselves and to support each other.”
