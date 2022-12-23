Fremont electric, gas services weathering the cold

The brutally cold winter storm – dubbed “Elliott” by meteorologists – enveloping Dodge County, Eastern Nebraska and much of the Upper Midwest Thursday has strained electricity providers across the region.

But in Fremont, which has its own coal-powered electrical generation plant, officials are “thrilled” with the performance of both staff and equipment infrastructure, reporting no power outages through 2:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.

Jeff Shanahan, Fremont’s Utilities Department general manager, said there have been no electrical power outage incidents nor interruptions of natural gas service since the temperatures dropped well below 0 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday.

“We are operating all our units as usual, but we have used a lot of electricity,” Shanahan said in a telephone interview on Thursday afternoon. “We’ve set a record winter peak for electrical use, too. We set a record on (Wednesday) and we’ll break that record today (Thursday). Fremont is using a lot of electricity and a lot of natural gas.”

Winter storm “Elliott” had been predicted for days by national meteorologists, who had warned the arctic blast could bring temperatures well below zero degrees along with heavy winds of 20 miles pre hour to 40 miles per hour, creating a wind chill akin to negative 20 to 30 degrees below 0 degrees Fahrenheit.

The storm is expected to continue into Friday, Dec. 23, with similar cold temperatures and high winds, said Brett Albright, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

“The big story for Fremont is the cold, or the brutal cold. (Friday) will be similar to (Thursday),” Albright said of weather forecasts. “Friday daybreak will be the coldest, at about -40 degrees Fahrenheit wind chill. It will slowly improve to -20 degrees wind chill by mid-afternoon. Then Friday night, it will get back down to about -30 degrees wind chill.”

Albright said all residents should take precautions as necessary to stay warm if there is a need to go outside, avoiding frostbite and hypothermia with appropriate winter clothing and if traveling, to have a safety plan in event of a breakdown or accident.

The insanely cold temperatures can strain and damage electrical infrastructure, Shanahan explained, saying that persistent cold temperatures below 0 degrees can damage outdoor electrical, natural gas and water infrastructure.

He did note officials are thankful no ice is involved in the storm, as frozen power lines can “gallop” – a term used to refer to when the lines are weighed down by ice, leading to lines touching each other and causing electrical outages.

“We didn’t get ice, which we are very thankful for,” Shanahan noted.

Shanahan said on Wednesday, the Fremont electrical power plant used 85.47 mega watts of electricity, breaking a winter peak record set only in the winter of 2021-2022. He said on Thursday, the use will surpass the record set on Wednesday, Dec. 21, but he will not know the final usage statistics until sometime Friday or Saturday.

The 53 full-time employees at Fremont’s electrical power generation plant are on-call 24 hours a day, and in addition to those staff, Shanahan said dozens of other utility workers who specialize in outdoor electrical line work, natural gas infrastructure and water, wastewater and sewer duties are out in the freezing temperatures ensuring Fremont residents have power, heat and water, he added.

He also said maintenance and pre-emptive planning for the winter blast is key in keeping things running smoothly, explaining that in the electrical generation plant at the intersection of First Street and Luther Road, workers keep the coal-bearing conveyor belts in excellent condition, and ensure they’re capable of running smoothly and efficiently in the cold weather so the needed coal can be delivered to the plant’s inner generation systems.

“(The workers) keep the coal belts running…. the coal conveyor belt, we keep it running all the time,” he explained. “It can deliver 300 tons of coal an hour. We don’t use that much daily, but that is the capacity.”

For now, though, through Thursday afternoon, the city utilities were doing what they’re supposed to, he said, keep residents safe and warm.

“We’re in good shape electricity-wise,” he said. “We are monitoring things and staying on top of it.”