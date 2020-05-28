Fremont entities announce status of reopening following updated Directed Health Measure

Several entities announced the status of reopenings following the most recent Directed Health Measure announced by Gov. Pete Ricketts going into effect June 1.
Listed below are updated guidelines for community partners who met to discuss the city’s local response following Rickett’s updated DHM, according to a Thursday press release:
Fremont Public Schools
- Staff will be notified of their schedule throughout the month of June.
- All FPS facilities will be closed for all outside use indefinitely.
- The Fremont High School weight room will open on June 1. Students will work with their coaches to maintain proper social distancing and cleaning procedures.
- The school’s summer feeding program will continue serving meals two days a week. On Mondays and Thursdays, multi-day meals wil
- l be available at Bell Field Elementary, Linden Elementary and Washington Elementary between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Meadowbrook meals will be available on Mondays and Thursdays between 11 a.m. and Noon.
- FPS playground equipment will be open for public use starting June 1.
- All FPS play fields are open for “use at your own risk” as long as social distancing is maintained.
- FHS’s re-scheduled graduation ceremony is scheduled for July 26.
Midland University
- Graduate and professional studies courses will continue as originally planned during the summer.
- Midland has communicated an Employee-Return-to-Work plan for faculty and staff. Most employees will continue to work remotely until June 22. After that date, departments will reopen via a rotation schedule. All employees will return to work on campus in-person on August 3.
- Midland plans to reopen and resume in-person classes and co-curricular activities in the fall.
Metropolitan Community College
- MCC ha moved all credit classes to e-learning for the remainder of the summer quarter.
- Face-to-face continuing education noncredit courses have been suspended through August.
- Student and public access to the Fremont Area Center is suspended.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
- All Bergan facilities will be closed for outside use indefinitely. Students, parents and community members needing access to the school may enter each building’s main entrance Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Health safety guidelines and requests will be asked of any visitor before they may enter any of the school facilities.
- Students in grades 7-12 will be able to participate in the school’s strength and conditioning program under NSAA guidelines.
- The Class of 2020 graduation ceremony will be held on July 25 at 7 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church. A Baccalaureate Mass honoring the graduating class will be held at 5 p.m. that same day.
- Bergan Elementary playground equipment will be open to the public for use beginning June 1. The equipment will not be sanitized on a regular basis.
Trinity Lutheran School
- The Early Childhood Education Center will remain open for daycare services.
- Two calendars for the school have been approved by the Trinity school council. One calendar lists a potential start date of August 19, while the other has a start date of Sept. 8.
- The Trinity playground will be open to the public beginning June 1 but will not be regularly sanitized.
Fremont Family YMCA
- The Fremont Family YMCA will continue to offer emergency childcare for first responders, medical personnel and working families.
- Starting June 1, the YMCA will be able to operate at 50% of its rated occupancy in the wellness center, CrossFit, fitness studio and large gym.
- The YMCA is offering day camps, summer tennis, baseball and flag football later in June.
City of Fremont
- City municipal buildings remain open to the public with precautions put in place to protect employees and the public.
- The City Board of Health approved measures earlier this week to begin re-opening city parks, Ronin Pool and Keene Memorial Library. The board also approved measures to start rescheduling events and activities at Christensen Field. Those measures include: opening splash pads for Memorial Day weekend, opening park playgrounds, shelters and restrooms beginning June 1, allowing Christensen Field to begin booking events beginning June 1, allowing practices to take place on ballfields beginning June 1 with games taking place on June 18, allowing Ronin Pool to begin a phased reopening on June 15, closing the splash station for the summer and allowing Keene Memorial Library to start a phased reopening beginning June 1.
Dodge County
The Dodge County Courthouse will remain open with all services available. Masks and hand sanitizer are available for use at the entrance.
