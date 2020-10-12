Fremont facing high danger of fires with low humidity, high winds this week

The NWS's categories are "low," "moderate," "high," "very high" and "extreme." Areas west of Fremont like Columbus and Norfolk are in the "very high" category, while areas west like Grand Island and Hastings are in "extreme."

Kern said no precipitation is anticipated for the rest of the week. With increasing winds Monday night, she said Tuesday will see northwest wind.

While Wednesday looks windy, warm and dry, Thursday will be cooler, with highs in the 50s and northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

"So with no real relief as far as precipitation in sight, we're going to stay in this probably 'high' to 'very high' danger category," Kern said. "Just the fact that we don't have any precip in the forecast is an indication of how dry things really are around here."

Kern said she estimates the fire danger to last through the working week, with the weekend lowering in temperatures and wind speeds.

"The trend is for cooler temperatures, it's trending cooler for the next six to 10 days," she said. "But the lack of precipitation has really impacted our fuels across the central part of the country."

Kern said fire weather conditions this time of year are worst during the afternoon, typically between noon and 6 p.m.