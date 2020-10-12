Fremont facing high danger of fires with low humidity, high winds this week

The Fremont area is in the "high" category of fire dangers as humidity levels drop and winds pick up speed this week.
"The little bit of precip we had Sunday overnight may have reduced some of the threat initially Monday morning, but as we get into later parts of the week, we might get those conditions again," said Becky Kern, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.
Fremont's humidity on Monday was around 27%, with wind speeds reaching around 45 mph on Sunday night.
We've gotten multiple reports of grass/field fires this afternoon— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) October 11, 2020
Please give your local fire fighters a break and avoid activities that could ignite wildfires this afternoon!
While the area saw rain Sunday night, Kern said the dry season has still been ongoing.
"With the wind we had over the weekend, with low humidity and strong winds, that creates fire weather conditions, as we call it," she said. "Monday wasn't as critical as the day before, but we have some drier air moving in from the west, so that should increase our fire danger into what we call the 'high' or 'very high' category."
The NWS's categories are "low," "moderate," "high," "very high" and "extreme." Areas west of Fremont like Columbus and Norfolk are in the "very high" category, while areas west like Grand Island and Hastings are in "extreme."
Kern said no precipitation is anticipated for the rest of the week. With increasing winds Monday night, she said Tuesday will see northwest wind.
While Wednesday looks windy, warm and dry, Thursday will be cooler, with highs in the 50s and northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
"So with no real relief as far as precipitation in sight, we're going to stay in this probably 'high' to 'very high' danger category," Kern said. "Just the fact that we don't have any precip in the forecast is an indication of how dry things really are around here."
Kern said she estimates the fire danger to last through the working week, with the weekend lowering in temperatures and wind speeds.
"The trend is for cooler temperatures, it's trending cooler for the next six to 10 days," she said. "But the lack of precipitation has really impacted our fuels across the central part of the country."
Kern said fire weather conditions this time of year are worst during the afternoon, typically between noon and 6 p.m.
Some tips to avoid fire weather is to properly dispose of cigarettes, check trailers for dragging chains and avoid dragging machinery on objects like rocks, Kern said.
"We don't want them to stop at any means, but use caution with farming equipment, keep vehicles off dry grass, and then open burning is discouraged, especially when we start to the 'extreme' category," she said. "Which if we get wind gusts over 40 mph, kind of like we had Sunday, things can get out of control real quick."
