Fremont Fall Festival to return with live music, food this weekend

The third annual Fremont Fall Festival will take place this weekend with live music, an artisan market and other activities.

The event, which is hosted by the Fremont Downtown Development Group, will be held Friday and Saturday in downtown Fremont.

“We made quite a few changes and tried to adjust accordingly for COVID,” FDDG founder Glen Ellis said. “If people are concerned, don’t come, if you want to get out, wear a mask. There’ll be plenty of hand sanitizer and we’re encouraging all the vendors to act appropriately as well.”

Ellis, who also serves as a member of the Fremont City Council, said the group went back and forth on holding the event with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were so proud of ourselves for planning stuff in February, we were so far ahead of the game, and then COVID hit and then all of our plans just fell by the wayside,” he said. “So we at one point in time thought we were going to cancel it, but then as the summer progressed, we decided we could probably move forward with it in a different look and feel.”

The festival’s 1-mile run and staple kick-off, the farm-to-table dinner, will not be returning this year, Ellis said.