Fremont Fall Festival to return with live music, food this weekend

The third annual Fremont Fall Festival will take place this weekend with live music, an artisan market and other activities.
The event, which is hosted by the Fremont Downtown Development Group, will be held Friday and Saturday in downtown Fremont.
“We made quite a few changes and tried to adjust accordingly for COVID,” FDDG founder Glen Ellis said. “If people are concerned, don’t come, if you want to get out, wear a mask. There’ll be plenty of hand sanitizer and we’re encouraging all the vendors to act appropriately as well.”
Ellis, who also serves as a member of the Fremont City Council, said the group went back and forth on holding the event with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were so proud of ourselves for planning stuff in February, we were so far ahead of the game, and then COVID hit and then all of our plans just fell by the wayside,” he said. “So we at one point in time thought we were going to cancel it, but then as the summer progressed, we decided we could probably move forward with it in a different look and feel.”
The festival’s 1-mile run and staple kick-off, the farm-to-table dinner, will not be returning this year, Ellis said.
“We knew we couldn’t do that, so we stopped the catering and we brought in food trucks, where one meal is cooked for one person and gets delivered to that one person, as opposed to a buffet-style meal that we’ve done in the past,” he said.
Along with the trucks, which will have a variety of food from Mexican to barbecue, Ellis said separate tables will be available to sit on while eating.
The festival will also have live music 6-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday night, including Lincoln duo The Wildwoods on Friday. Children’s activities have also been added throughout the festival.
On Saturday morning, a pancake feed will be held in the parking lot behind Milady Coffeehouse. The artisan market will begin at 9 a.m. in the parking lot and Fifth and Sixth streets between Main Street and Park Avenue.
In previous years, Ellis said the festival had difficulty finding 25 vendors to show up.
“This year, we had almost 100 sign up,” he said. “And that just tells you that during this pandemic, there’s been a lot of people at home doing their art and have no place to sell it.”
Ellis said the festival planners met with Three Rivers Public Health Department on how to accommodate the 40 to 50 vendors, including having hand sanitizer available and wearing masks.
Also starting on Saturday morning on Fifth Street is the barbecue contest. Cookers will register at 9 a.m., judging will start at 4 p.m. and awards will be given at 6 p.m.
Additionally, the Omaha Porsche Club will bring in around 20 to 40 Porsches to the north side of Sixth Street as they finish their rally.
“It’s just kind of a mini car show, nothing elaborate,” Ellis said. So you can see that we’re kind of just taking little steps to make things a little bit smaller this year.”
With other events being held in the Fremont area, including MainStreet of Fremont’s Concerts in the Park and craft shows at the Fremont Mall, Ellis said the planners have felt assurance in holding the festival.
“I think the group, our committee, is glad we’re doing it, but we’re just cautiously optimistically moving forward in trying to provide something for Fremonters to do on a beautiful fall Saturday,” he said. “So that was kind of our mantra, was, ‘Let’s just do something, doesn’t have to be bigger than last year.’ We just didn’t want to cancel it altogether.”
