Fremont families served with 500 Thanksgiving meals at Christensen Field

Fremont families in need were given an early Thanksgiving meal as 500 meals were served at Christensen Field Monday evening.

The event was the biggest yet for the Grab N Go events, which were started by the Fremont Area Community Foundation last spring.

“During our previous Grab N Go meal events in Fremont, we had funding to feed up to 400 meals,” FACF Executive Director Melissa Diers said. “Today, we decided to go ahead and boost that to 500, anticipating that we would potentially have a larger turnout.”

Diers said the event seemed like the natural way to help area families during Thanksgiving.

“We felt that it was important to do this not only as part of our ongoing food security efforts during this difficult time, but also because when we learned that the Fremont Thanksgiving Dinner was not going to take place this year because of COVID-19, we felt that it would be nice to try to do something for the community and folks that have been struggling,” she said.

Although the event was sponsored by the Fremont Area Food Safety Task Force, Hy-Vee also contributed, offering to pay for 100 of the 500 meals, Diers said.