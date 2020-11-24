Fremont families served with 500 Thanksgiving meals at Christensen Field

Fremont families in need were given an early Thanksgiving meal as 500 meals were served at Christensen Field Monday evening.
The event was the biggest yet for the Grab N Go events, which were started by the Fremont Area Community Foundation last spring.
“During our previous Grab N Go meal events in Fremont, we had funding to feed up to 400 meals,” FACF Executive Director Melissa Diers said. “Today, we decided to go ahead and boost that to 500, anticipating that we would potentially have a larger turnout.”
Diers said the event seemed like the natural way to help area families during Thanksgiving.
“We felt that it was important to do this not only as part of our ongoing food security efforts during this difficult time, but also because when we learned that the Fremont Thanksgiving Dinner was not going to take place this year because of COVID-19, we felt that it would be nice to try to do something for the community and folks that have been struggling,” she said.
Although the event was sponsored by the Fremont Area Food Safety Task Force, Hy-Vee also contributed, offering to pay for 100 of the 500 meals, Diers said.
“When we reached out to them to see if they would have the capacity during what is typically a busy time for grocery stores to help us with this food event, they were more than happy to do it,” she said. “They told us that they are excited about what we’re doing through this effort.”
Support Local Journalism
The event Monday had families drive up in cars to receive the meals, which included turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole and a roll.
Fremont Area United Way Executive Director Christy Fiala, who handed out the meals, said the event went “extremely well.”
“I am just moved by how thankful people were,” she said. “We handed out the 500 meals in the first hour, so from 4 to 5 p.m., we were able to hand out all 500 meals. And folks who came after did receive a coupon from Hy-Vee, which Hy-Vee generously gave.”
Fiala said she was thankful for the event’s partners and felt fortunate to help the community.
“The folks who received the food were so, so gracious,” she said. “Just all of them said, ‘Thank you,’ ‘Happy Thanksgiving,’ ‘This means so much,’ ‘This is my Thanksgiving meal.’”
With Grab N Go events in Fremont, Scribner, Hooper and North Bend, more than 2,500 meals have been distributed at the events, Diers said.
“We’ve seen a great turnout at each and every one,” she said. “People are always so gracious, telling us that they really appreciate the extra steps that our food security taskforce has made.”
With an unprecedented need for food in the Fremont area, as well as across the country, Diers said the Grab N Go events are a necessity for the community.
“Frankly, there have been families accessing, reaching out for services that have never done so before,” she said. “And if there’s a way that a free hot meal every now and then can serve and support families during this time, that’s something that we feel is easy to do and beneficial and appreciated.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.