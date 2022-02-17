Fremont Family Coalition announces Michelle Padilla as new executive director

The Fremont Family Coalition (FFC) recently announced that it had selected Michelle Padilla as its new executive director.

“I’m super ecstatic,” she said. “I’m super excited to come to work everyday and just try to fit another piece of the puzzle into the grander work that we do.”

The FFC, originally founded in 2013, works with the Fremont Area United Way to create community partnerships in order to provide resources to families in the Fremont area.

Padilla, formerly a programs manager with Lutheran Family Services, was selected by the FFC Leadership Board for her passion of lifting up families and creating effective and accessible community social services.

“The Fremont Family Coalition community partnered with the Fremont Area United Way is excited to welcome Michelle Padilla and looks forward to her leadership and vision as we move forward tackling complex challenges and creating lasting impact,” a press release read.

Born and raised in North Platte, Padilla received her bachelor’s of science from Bellevue University and her master’s degree in social science from Wayne State College.

Padilla is also fluent in Spanish and holds advanced training certification in Bridges Out of Poverty, Nurturing Parenting, Collective Impact and adoption and placement.

Prior to moving to Fremont, Padilla worked as a medical interpreter, family advocate and human resources coordinator.

Padilla came to the Fremont community 13 years ago to start work at LFS, where she implemented new local programs to address community challenges such as poverty, parenting, prevention and early intervention.

“Just coming into the community, in working there, it gave me the opportunity to become very familiar with how the community operates and different nonprofits,” she said. “And the opportunities for collaboration and just their willingness to allow me to partake in those types of activities was super helpful.”

In her position, Padilla was first introduced to the FCC, which identified needs in the community and how LFS could help.

“I spent a lot of time creating programs that were specifically designed for the Fremont community to cover gaps in the community for services that were needed,” he said.

Around seven years ago, Padilla joined the FCC Leadership Board, serving as chair for the last five, learning more about how different sectors of the community could work together for one common goal.

“I just kind of realized that that was my calling, that was my niche,” she said. “I really am passionate about community work and how we bring funds, how we bring different players together to get the job done or move it forward.”

Padilla said she was also impressed by FCC’s fast responses to the spring 2019 flooding and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Even though it was a tragic time, it really showed how a community could come together and just support one another, no matter our background, our language, our need and how we were able to do that so effectively because of the coalition and the relationship that was already built there,” she said. “So that was super cool.”

As executive director, Padilla said she’s looking forward to continuing the work done by FCC to support everyone “from cradle to rocker.”

“I see us as a convener in the community, the hub for anybody to go to address some of those issues,” she said. “And we’ve been at it for a while, so I just feel like we’re leveling up and really prepared to attack some of the more difficult issues in our community.”

Additionally, Padilla said she’s planning on helping the community connect more with FCC’s work, which she said she feels well-suited for with her previous work and experience.

“If we live or play or work here, then I feel like it’s everybody’s duty to kind of come together and rally around the community work and how we can make improvements to our already very awesome community,” she said. “And I’m just excited to be a part of it.”

