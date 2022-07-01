Fremont Family Coalition awarded additional funding through Communities for Kids initiative

Coalition receives additional funding

Nebraska Children and Families Foundation has awarded additional funding through the Communities for Kids initiative to Fremont Family Coalition to increase the number of children able to access childcare.

Fremont Family Coalition will be dispersing funds to help make small renovations, updating homes to become licensing compliant, and subsidizing staff wages. Funding is available to licensed childcare providers and to unlicensed providers who hope to become licensed but need financial support to start their business.

Fremont Family Coalition will be hosting an informational session to explain in more detail what the funding will cover at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at the Olson Community Engagement Center, 445 E. First St., in Fremont.

Contact Genna Faulkner with any additional questions or to RSVP for the informational session, 402-721-4157 or genna@fremontunitedway.org.

