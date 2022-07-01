 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Fremont Tribune is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by P & L Automotive
editor's pick top story

Fremont Family Coalition awarded additional funding through Communities for Kids initiative

  • 0
Local News

Coalition receives additional funding

Nebraska Children and Families Foundation has awarded additional funding through the Communities for Kids initiative to Fremont Family Coalition to increase the number of children able to access childcare.

Fremont Family Coalition will be dispersing funds to help make small renovations, updating homes to become licensing compliant, and subsidizing staff wages. Funding is available to licensed childcare providers and to unlicensed providers who hope to become licensed but need financial support to start their business.

Fremont Family Coalition will be hosting an informational session to explain in more detail what the funding will cover at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at the Olson Community Engagement Center, 445 E. First St., in Fremont.

Contact Genna Faulkner with any additional questions or to RSVP for the informational session, 402-721-4157 or genna@fremontunitedway.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Just being is space massively degrades astronauts' bones

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News