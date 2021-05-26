 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fremont Family Coalition donating more than 800 books to childcare centers
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Fremont Family Coalition donating more than 800 books to childcare centers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Book donations

The Fremont Family Coalition will donate more than 800 copies of three different books to every child up to 5 years old in a Dodge County childcare center starting this week.

 Courtesy

The Fremont Family Coalition will donate a book to every child up to 5 years old in a Dodge County childcare center starting this week.

On Thursday, the organization will begin to hand out more than 800 age-appropriate social-emotional books to licensed childcare centers, both in-home and center-based.

“The United Way and the coalition recognized the need for books in our community and that childhood literacy is something that we can help with to improve those rates, especially with our youngest community members, said Genna Faulkner, early childhood community coordinator with the Fremont Family Coalition.

Faulkner said the books were purchased with the Rooted in Relationship Grant, as well as the Communities for Kids Grant. She said the coalition also researched the capacity of each center.

“Some of the bigger centers, we called them and we were like, ‘Hey, can you give us a breakdown of how many 3-year-olds you have, how many 4-year-olds you have?’” Faulkner said. “We have three different books to fit the ages, as a newer baby is not going to read the same thing a 4-year-old is.”

The three books are “Little Monkey Calms Down” by Michael Dahl, “How Do I Feel?” by Pamela Zagarenski and “Baby Faces” by Margaret Miller.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Each of the books will also contain an informational flyer on the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which provides monthly free books for children up to 4 years old. On July 20, the coalition will host a fundraiser luncheon to raise money for the program.

As she started in her position in January, Faulkner said during the delivery, she’ll introduce herself to the providers and let them know about opportunities through the Fremont Family Coalition.

“I’m not in the schools, I’m not a provider, I’m not a teacher, but I hopefully can connect those teachers and those providers and those parents to resources that they might need at any time,” she said. “So this is a great way for me to drop off books, give them information about different programs that we at the coalition are doing and then just putting a face with the name.”

With the free books, Faulkner said they’ll be able to give children school readiness. For example, giving a book to a 1-year-old that identifies facial expressions allows them to more easily transition into school life.

“It also gives the older kids a chance to identify letters and numbers in those kinds of books,” Faulkner said. “So we’re all about school readiness and just getting them ready so that they make that transition a lot easier.”

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news

From there to here, and here to there, Dr. Seuss books are an international affair. But some of his stories have caused a scareWith portrayals of people that are unfair. Like an Asian person with chopsticks in handOr African American men, barefoot as they stand.Dr. Seuss Enterprises says its hurtful and wrongAnd a message it no longer wants to prolong. The publishing of six books will be curtailed. Dr. Seuss Enterprises is ceasing their sale. A panel of experts decided which books to stop --Their prices now skyrocketing in online shops. Some view the move as cancel culture, Like conservative commentator Ben Shapiro. But some educators say books can be a sculptor,Molding young minds on who is a real-life villain or hero."How do we change?" some ask, when we have Read Across America Day,Which aims to inspire kids to go ahead, read away. But its tied to, and is on, Dr. Seuss birthday.   Well, some U.S. school districts are separating the movement from the authors birthday. Prompting one Virginia school district to clear up some hear-say. It said: Dr. Seuss books have not been banned."We just want to celebrate all books not one mans." Even President Biden seems to be down with that plan. He didnt mention Dr. Seuss in this years virtual program.Even though other presidents had. In the meantime, Dr. Seuss enterprises says itll review its portfolioTo represent all children and families we know. Lauren Magarino, Newsy, Chicago.

Mariah Carey's estranged sister is suing the star for comments the singer has made about her.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds of homes destroyed after volcanic eruption in Democratic Republic of Congo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News