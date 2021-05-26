Fremont Family Coalition donating more than 800 books to childcare centers

The Fremont Family Coalition will donate a book to every child up to 5 years old in a Dodge County childcare center starting this week.
On Thursday, the organization will begin to hand out more than 800 age-appropriate social-emotional books to licensed childcare centers, both in-home and center-based.
“The United Way and the coalition recognized the need for books in our community and that childhood literacy is something that we can help with to improve those rates, especially with our youngest community members, said Genna Faulkner, early childhood community coordinator with the Fremont Family Coalition.
Faulkner said the books were purchased with the Rooted in Relationship Grant, as well as the Communities for Kids Grant. She said the coalition also researched the capacity of each center.
“Some of the bigger centers, we called them and we were like, ‘Hey, can you give us a breakdown of how many 3-year-olds you have, how many 4-year-olds you have?’” Faulkner said. “We have three different books to fit the ages, as a newer baby is not going to read the same thing a 4-year-old is.”
The three books are “Little Monkey Calms Down” by Michael Dahl, “How Do I Feel?” by Pamela Zagarenski and “Baby Faces” by Margaret Miller.
Each of the books will also contain an informational flyer on the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which provides monthly free books for children up to 4 years old. On July 20, the coalition will host a fundraiser luncheon to raise money for the program.
As she started in her position in January, Faulkner said during the delivery, she’ll introduce herself to the providers and let them know about opportunities through the Fremont Family Coalition.
“I’m not in the schools, I’m not a provider, I’m not a teacher, but I hopefully can connect those teachers and those providers and those parents to resources that they might need at any time,” she said. “So this is a great way for me to drop off books, give them information about different programs that we at the coalition are doing and then just putting a face with the name.”
With the free books, Faulkner said they’ll be able to give children school readiness. For example, giving a book to a 1-year-old that identifies facial expressions allows them to more easily transition into school life.
“It also gives the older kids a chance to identify letters and numbers in those kinds of books,” Faulkner said. “So we’re all about school readiness and just getting them ready so that they make that transition a lot easier.”