Fremont Family Coalition gives away gift cards

Genna Faulkner hopes the public will help stuff a bus with school supplies for local students.

Faulkner is the early childhood community coordinator for the Fremont Family Coalition.

From Monday, Aug. 8, through Friday, Aug. 12, the public is invited to donate supplies during FFC’s Rockin’ Back to School Tour.

“We’re stuffing the bus full of school supplies and then taking them to the schools,” Faulkner said.

The collection will benefit students in Fremont Public Schools. This includes the elementary schools; Johnson Crossing Academic Center (for grades fifth and sixth); Fremont Middle and Fremont High schools.

“We donate the supplies directly to the schools so they can be put in the classrooms that need them most,” Faulkner said.

The schools will distribute supplies to students as they need them.

Faulkner said the most-requested supplies are:

Ear buds;

Highlighters;

Dry erase markers;

Colored pencils;

Crayons;

No. 2 pencils.

The public is invited to bring school supplies on these dates, times and locations:

Monday, Aug. 8 – 8:30 a.m. to noon, Mix 105.5/Big Dog Radio 98.9, 1746 E. 23rd St., Fremont.

Tuesday, Aug. 9 – 3-7 p.m., Fremont Mall, 860 E. 23rd St.

Wednesday, Aug. 10 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pinnacle Bank downtown, 99 W. Sixth St.

Thursday, Aug. 11 – 3-7 p.m., Rexius Nutrition, 1440 N. Bell St.,

Friday, Aug. 12 – 4-6 p.m., Olson Community Engagement Center, 445 E. First St. This will be the finale. The public is invited to drop off supplies and enjoy some free food, music and games.

Faulkner encourages the public to participate in the endeavor.

“We hope people donate school supplies, because we know this time of year is challenging for families, especially this year with the cost of everything going up,” Faulkner said.

FFC is working to provide supplies for parents who can’t afford them so no child has to feel like they’re going without, she said.

Last week, the FFC also worked to help children by providing gift cards.

Children, who came to the Summer Lunch Program at least 10 times, received a backpack with school supplies from Fremont Presbyterian Church on Friday.

That day, FFC also provided 160 Walmart gift cards for $25 each for each school-age child who came to the church.

Parents or grandparents received the gift cards, which could be used to help buy things like shoes, socks and other needed supplies.

“Since the church has been so kind to provide the backpacks, we just want to help these families buy the things they need to be prepared for school,” said Rossana Jaeger, FFC bilingual central navigator.

FFC works with the Fremont Area United Way to create community partnerships to provide resources to families in the Fremont area.

Those with questions may visit: fremontfamilycoalition.com or call 402-721-4157.