Fremont family of four identified following head-on collision near Scribner

Four individuals who died Thursday following a head-on collision with a semitrailer truck have been identified by the Nebraska State Patrol.

The four occupants of the Pontiac sedan — 37-year-old Heidi Lykens-Huisman, 29-year-old Joshua Huisman, 10-year-old Jaymasin Lykens and 9-month-old Nova Huisman — were identified as a family from Fremont.

Heidi Lykens-Huisman, Joshua Huisman and Jaymasin Lykens were all pronounced dead at the scene of the accident just southeast of Scribner on Highway 275.

Nova Huisman was transported by Scribner Rescue to Methodist Fremont Health in Fremont where they were later pronounced dead.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The accident occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. just southeast of Scribner on Highway 275. Following preliminary investigation, the Nebraska State Patrol believed that the southbound sedan attempted to pass another vehicle on the two-lane portion of Highway 275, lost control and struck the northbound semi.

The semi driver, 37-year-old Heath Harrison of Beemer, was not injured in the accident.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office and Scribner Police Department assisted on the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.