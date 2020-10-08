Fremont Family YMCA extends Wellness Center hours, reopens saunas

The Fremont Family YMCA’s Hazel Keene Wellness Center has extended its hours starting on Monday.
The center’s new hours are 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 12:30-6 p.m. on Sunday.
The Wellness Center previously closed with the YMCA on March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and had a limited opening on May 9. The main building of the YMCA and the Dillon Family Aquatics Center hours will remain the same.
For the first time since the YMCA closed on March 18, the building will open its steam room and saunas, which will be limited to two people at a time in the men’s and women’s locker rooms.
Support Local Journalism
“And then in the steam room, only two people at a time,” YMCA President and CEO Jerry Rinne said. “And the reason we’re doing that is just to make sure social distancing, that there’s enough space between everybody that can sit in there comfortably and also be safe.”
The YMCA’s policies have remained the same, Rinne said, as members will be required to have their temperatures checked, asked questions related to their health and use a sanitizing bottle and towel when done with equipment.
“You can do the same type of cleaning that you did before, and then you bring that stuff back and we clean it,” Rinne said. “So pretty much everything’s the same, but we’ve expanded our hours and then opened the sauna and steam room.”
Rinne said the YMCA is slowly on its way to opening to full operations.
“The gym’s open, everything, you can use here at the Y,” he said. “Some of it’s on a limited basis as well, but with our childcare, we’re still having people enter through the Wellness Center instead of the main doors just because of the fact we don’t want Y members cross-contaminate the childcare.”
The YMCA is also offering virtual group fitness, which will provide 31 free classes for members. Specials on memberships are available by calling the YMCA at 402-721-6952.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.