Fremont Family YMCA extends Wellness Center hours, reopens saunas

The Fremont Family YMCA’s Hazel Keene Wellness Center has extended its hours starting on Monday.

The center’s new hours are 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 12:30-6 p.m. on Sunday.

The Wellness Center previously closed with the YMCA on March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and had a limited opening on May 9. The main building of the YMCA and the Dillon Family Aquatics Center hours will remain the same.

For the first time since the YMCA closed on March 18, the building will open its steam room and saunas, which will be limited to two people at a time in the men’s and women’s locker rooms.

“And then in the steam room, only two people at a time,” YMCA President and CEO Jerry Rinne said. “And the reason we’re doing that is just to make sure social distancing, that there’s enough space between everybody that can sit in there comfortably and also be safe.”

The YMCA’s policies have remained the same, Rinne said, as members will be required to have their temperatures checked, asked questions related to their health and use a sanitizing bottle and towel when done with equipment.