Fremont Family YMCA hires David Struble as new aquatics director

At the high school, Shea Ahrens will be an assistant coach, helping Struble plan and manage the team. He said he also plans to hire a third coach at some point in the future.

Like the FHS swim team, Struble said he also plans on running the aquatics staff at the YMCA like a team, as he said he’ll be gone at times during the season for meets.

“I’m going to depend on that staff to run the pool and do it the right way with no headaches just like if I were there,” he said. “I’m going to put a lot of trust into those people to make sure that everything’s OK when I step away for meets.”

With taking the positions, Struble said he believes it will be a smooth transition as he returns to the Fremont community, as many of the younger swimmers he taught years ago are now attending high school.

“They already know me, I know them, they know my habits and we can kind of keep going and keep building this thing as far as the Fremont swim teams,” he said, “and then also as director of the pool side, just getting people excited about swimming and going to the pool and trying to get back to some sort of normalcy with everything going on.”

Struble said he wants to work on reopening the pool and getting people into the pool safely.