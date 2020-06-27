Fremont Family YMCA hires David Struble as new aquatics director

The Fremont Family YMCA announced last week that it has hired David Struble as its new director of the Dillon Family Aquatics Center.
He will replace Dian Christensen Hillis this Saturday. Christensen Hillis has been the aquatics director since the center opened in 2018. She served on the Fremont Family YMCA Board of Directors for over 20 years, holding the position of president. She was one of several individuals who served on a construction committee for the center.
“Kind of from the very beginning, I was involved from the selection of the architects and then from groundbreaking to the finished product,” she said.
Christensen Hillis’ family also has a long history with the YMCA, with her grandfather and father also serving as presidents of the board. Having grown up with the YMCA, she said she wanted to see the facility grow from the facility’s previous pools.
“I just wanted it to take off right, it just couldn’t be the same, programming couldn’t be the same, nothing was the same,” Christensen Hillis said. “It was brand new, and needed to be treated that way.”
After stepping down, Christensen Hillis said she plans to spend more time working with the Special Olympics, her family and the Michael Phelps Foundation, where she has worked since 2010.
Fremont YMCA President and CEO said he was grateful for Hillis’ work at the position, as well as her time on the board.
“When we opened up the Dillon Family Aquatics Center, with Dian’s background in swimming, Special Olympics, the Michael Phelps Foundation, being the head coach of quite a few national teams, it only made sense to have her open up the facility,” he said. “And we knew going into it talking with Dian that it was going to just be a short-term type of a position and then she was going to go on and do some other things as well.”
Struble, who was also hired as head coach of the Fremont High School swim team on June 9, will take over several duties as aquatics director, including leading swim lessons, swim teams, swim meets and lifeguarding.
Born and raised in Omaha, Struble began swimming at a young age.
“I was kind of in a swimming family, with my mom being a coach, my brother swam, sister swam,” he said. “So it was just kind of part of our family to be a swimmer in the summer.”
Struble won three state titles from Westside High School before graduating in 2006. He attended Delta State University in Mississippi, where he earned All-American status in the 100 and 200 breaststroke.
Immediately after leaving college, Struble said he knew he wanted to get into coaching.
“I knew it was my calling to not only keep spreading the love of swimming that I had to other people and to other swimmers and to other teams, but also preaching and showing how much you can get out of the sport, not only with rewards but with the satisfaction of knowing you worked a whole year or a whole season and you accomplished your goals,” he said.
While at Delta State, Struble also met his future wife, Jazmin, and the two moved to Nebraska together in 2008, where he coached for Swim Omaha.
“That’s when I coached a couple of girls about 10 or 11 years old from Fremont, and they were commuting from Fremont to this club that I was coaching,” he said. “I talked to their parents and sparked some interest of them wanting to start their own team in Fremont eventually.”
In 2012, Struble starting driving from Omaha to Fremont to coach 15 to 20 kids. Although the group would attend meets with Swim Omaha, the group branched away in 2014 in the form of the Fremont Area Swim Team (FAST), which now has over 70 members.
“We became our own team, our own club team, but we also dual-affiliated with the YMCA, so we were able to compete in YMCA swim meets, but also USA swim meets, which is the club level,” Struble said.
Around this time, Struble started working with the Fremont YMCA, as well as FHS, where he was an assistant coach for the swim team. He also hired assistant coaches to help out with FAST and was involved in the development of the Dillon Family Aquatics Center.
“I helped, not planning the thing, I wasn’t in on every meeting to plan it, but I was asked advice and swim team questions and coaches questions and what I thought of the pool plans and stuff,” he said. “Then eventually, slowly, it got built and we started hosting meets.”
In 2019, Struble’s wife was accepted to a school in Miami to work on a physician assistant program. In Florida, he worked for the Hurricane Aquatics swim team and was a volunteer assistant for the University of Miami women’s swim team.
“I learned a lot from the Hurricane Aquatics club, just how they run it, the business side of things,” he said. “And then I also learned a lot of just coaching philosophies and techniques from the college coaches as well when I was down there.”
In the last year, Struble said he was contacted by Rinne and FHS Athletic Director Scott Anderson for positions, but didn’t take them seriously at the time.
But after the COVID-19 pandemic hit and he lost his job, Struble said he started to have serious thoughts about taking the positions.
“I talked with my wife a lot, and it took me about two weeks to think it over and really make sure that it was what her and I wanted to do, was to come back to Fremont, come back to Nebraska and kind of set up shop again,” he said.
No matter what he did, Struble said he was careful about making his decisions, as his wife plans to graduate this December.
“At the end of the day, that’s why I was able to say yes to the job positions,” he said. “And I really wanted to, I felt good about it, but if I didn’t have such a great wife who was accepting of where my career path was going to go, then if it wasn’t for her, I don’t know if I’d be coming back at all.”
At the high school, Shea Ahrens will be an assistant coach, helping Struble plan and manage the team. He said he also plans to hire a third coach at some point in the future.
Like the FHS swim team, Struble said he also plans on running the aquatics staff at the YMCA like a team, as he said he’ll be gone at times during the season for meets.
“I’m going to depend on that staff to run the pool and do it the right way with no headaches just like if I were there,” he said. “I’m going to put a lot of trust into those people to make sure that everything’s OK when I step away for meets.”
With taking the positions, Struble said he believes it will be a smooth transition as he returns to the Fremont community, as many of the younger swimmers he taught years ago are now attending high school.
“They already know me, I know them, they know my habits and we can kind of keep going and keep building this thing as far as the Fremont swim teams,” he said, “and then also as director of the pool side, just getting people excited about swimming and going to the pool and trying to get back to some sort of normalcy with everything going on.”
Struble said he wants to work on reopening the pool and getting people into the pool safely.
“Then come August, September, I kind of see that as phase two: ‘How can we get back to almost normal from how we were a year ago from now? Can we run normal swim practices? Can we get swim lessons back in the water like how it used to be?’” he said. “And this all is going to be a step-by-step process; we’re not going to rush back into it.”
But Struble said his goal is also to get people of all ages, not just children, involved in learning how to swim.
“I love swimming, everything across the board under that bubble of swimming, so I want to try and spread that to the whole community of Fremont and even around Fremont is, ‘We have an indoor pool that’s open year-round, come here and try and find a way to utilize the pool, whether you’re working out, learning how to swim, teaching your kids how to swim or just there for fun,’” he said.
As she steps down from her position, Christensen Hillis said she’ll miss getting to work with young people and giving them opportunities to grow as swimmers.
“Fremont so many years ago was a true force in swimming, and it just dissipated, it just went away,” she said. “And a lot of it was a facility, our pools didn’t accommodate that, but it’s just great to see that culture coming back to Fremont.”
Struble said he was excited to make the move back to the Fremont community.
“I’ll just do my best to manage the Y, the pool and also the swim teams and spread the wealth of what we can do in that pool and how you can be involved and stuff like that,” he said. “But Fremont and the Fremont area is such a special community, and I feel like with me coming back, I can have a big presence and get people excited about swimming and everything aquatics related.”
