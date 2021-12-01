Fremont Family YMCA honors individuals at annual dinner event

The Fremont Family YMCA honored multiple individuals at its annual Heritage Club Dinner in late November.

The dinner was held Nov. 18 at the Hazel R. Keene Lodge at the Christensen Family YMCA Camp. Among those present were members of the Heritage Club, which builds long-range financial stability for the YMCA.

Requita Keeler was honored as the 2021 Employee of the Year, while Kay Brown, Ron Weaklend and Cathy Ross were inducted into the Fremont Family YMCA Hall of Fame.

“We usually try to put one person in a year, but this year we put in three because we missed a couple of years,” President and CEO Jerry Rinne said.

Keeler has worked in membership services for the last four years and helps run the YMCA’s front desk.

“The nice thing is, she’s the face of the Y,” Rinne said. “When people come in, they see her.”

Rinne said Keeler also always calls members and employees by name and is willing to step up and help other areas of the YMCA.

“She knows more if anything happens here in the Y than anybody else. That’s how important she is,” he said. “And she always has a smile and she never has a bad day at the Y.”

As one of this year’s Hall of Fame inductees, Brown was a member of the YMCA’s Board of Directors for more than 20 years and was chief volunteer officer in 1992, overseeing multiple expansions and additions to the facility.

“She’s been a fantastic board member, fantastic volunteer and she continues to be a donor as well,” Rinne said.

Weaklend has been a board member since 1998 and is chair of the YMCA Foundation. Like Brown, he was a chief volunteer officer in 2005 and led multiple annual campaigns for the YMCA.

“His kids played youth sports and he was able to be a coach,” Rinne said. “Ron’s a fantastic individual, does anything for the Y, does a lot for the community.”

Having started work at the Fremont YMCA in the ninth grade as a swim instructor, Ross is the longest employee in its history. During her career, she’s run lifeguard classes and the front desk, as well as volunteered with basketball tournaments, swim meets and the Special Olympics.

“You name it, and Cathy’s probably done about any job that you can think of here at the Y,” Rinne said. “And doing it for 45 years, it’s just truly amazing.”

At the dinner, Rinne also highlighted the YMCA’s programming and its economic impacts in 2021, including SwimMates and Nebraska Flyght with RTG Medical, hockey, swimming and the Special Olympics. He also announced his plan to retire as CEO on Dec. 17.

Overall, Rinne said he is proud of the honored individuals and thought the dinner went well.

“It was the first time we’ve had it since COVID,” he said. “It’s been a couple of years, so it was great to see people back together.”

