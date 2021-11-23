Fremont Family YMCA offering 'Donuts for Donations' next week

By making a donation to the Fremont Family YMCA next week, the public can get a tasty treat in return.

For Giving Tuesday on Nov. 30, the YMCA will have its fourth annual “Donuts for Donations” fundraiser event, in which the facility will provide individuals with snacks from Hurts Donut.

Donors can receive a doughnut by visiting 810 N. Lincoln Ave. on the day of the event. The minimum donation price per doughnut is $6.

“Really, it’s more of a thank-you for a donation,” Marketing Coordinator Jodi Nemec said.

Members of the YMCA can also submit pre-order forms for doughnuts by visiting its website by Friday. Individuals can receive a dozen doughnuts with a $30 donation and schedule to pick them up starting at 6 a.m.

“If someone wanted to pick up a dozen doughnuts on their way to work or for their family, then doing the pre-order is very helpful,” Nemec said.

Additionally, businesses can pre-order doughnuts to be delivered to their location. The pricing is $75 for a dozen, $125 for two dozen, $165 for three dozen and $200 for six dozen.

“As an added bonus to thank businesses, for a little bit higher donation level, we will deliver the doughnuts to them and then take a picture at their business and post it on our social media,” Nemec said.

Every year, Nemec said the YMCA is looking for ways to raise money for its operations.

“Four years ago with Giving Tuesday, we were trying to think of just something fun to do to raise awareness for the fact that the Y is a not-for-profit and to kind of tag onto the fact that it’s Giving Tuesday,” she said. “So we came up with ‘Donuts for Donations.’”

Although the event began as just an event for people to stop by and buy single doughnuts for a small donation, Nemec said many attendees were looking to go bigger.

“The next year I think is when we started doing it so that people could let us know if they wanted to get a dozen,” she said. “So we started doing pre-orders so that we had the right amount to do larger orders.”

Nemec said adding “Donuts for Donations” to Giving Tuesday has massively increased both in-person and online donations for the YMCA.

“Obviously this has helped tremendously,” she said. “Last year with COVID, it probably wasn’t quite as successful as we would have hoped, but it was still pretty successful.”

This year’s goal for the YMCA is $10,000, which Nemec said is used to make all of the YMCA’s membership fees and program accessible to everyone, especially with COVID.

“We lost a lot of membership, we lost a lot of program revenue because we couldn’t have our programs,” she said. “And so we’re still just trying to kind of come back from that.”

As the largest YMCA in the country, Nemec said the Fremont YMCA also needs funding to keep its operations running.

“Our electric bill would blow people’s minds if they saw how much it was each month,” she said. “So that being said, we appreciate our members and we appreciate the membership dues and all of that, but we do have to supplement through fundraising to be able to have this facility in Fremont.”

With such a large and well-established YMCA in the Fremont area, Nemec said she is thankful to the public’s support in a town of 26,000.

“We’re kind of the poster child for YMCAs as far as the facilities that we offer,” she said. “and so we just really appreciate community support so that we can continue to offer these amazing facilities and programs to our community.”

