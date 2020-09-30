Fremont Family YMCA partners with Fremont High School for new youth basketball program

A new junior basketball program at the Fremont Family YMCA will soon be open to registration for kids across the Fremont area.
The Jr. Tigers Basketball program is the result of a partnership between the YMCA and Fremont High School, YMCA Program Director Jeff Morgan said. Registration for children in grades K-6th opens on Oct. 1 and closes on Nov. 13.
The program costs $75 for members and $100 for non-members.
The YMCA previously ran its own K-6 program, but Morgan said FHS Boys’ Basketball Coach Joe Tynon brought forward the idea of having coaching staff from the school lead the program.
“We decided it made sense just to join together,” Morgan said.
With FHS coaching staff helping to develop skills among youth in the area, Morgan said everyone is able to learn at the same level.
“All of the Fremont base of youth are developing, basketball-wise, on the same wavelength,” he said.
In prior years, the YMCA brought in around 120 children to participate in its basketball programs, but Morgan said he could see anywhere from 150 to over 200 children participating in the new program set to begin in November.
“We’re excited about the partnership, working together and strengthening our program and really just strengthening basketball for all of Fremont,” Morgan said.
Skill development practices are scheduled to begin on Nov. 19. Those practices will continue through Dec. 17. Later, participants will be drafted into teams with games expected to begin in January.
Games will begin on Jan. 5 and will be held weekly along with one skill development practice. From Feb. 2-25, that schedule will rotate to two nights of games per week.
Morgan said he believed bringing in a professional coaching staff to lead the practices and games for the children will bring consistency to the program.
He said there are times when volunteer coaches are able to bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the court for kids picking up the game, while other times volunteers have to do their best to lead practices and games despite not knowing much about the sport.
“The level of consistency is very low,” he said. “With this, all of the kids in the program are going to get the same attention from their skill development. They’re all going to be taught the same way.”
Morgan said the program is beneficial for both the YMCA and FHS. The YMCA is able to provide consistent, professional programming to kids looking to learn more about basketball while FHS is able to get more children interested in the sport at an early age.
Most importantly, Morgan said the program gives children the best experience possible as they develop their basketball skills.
“It’s just a big goal of ours to reach as many kids as we can and the more successful this program is, we’ll be able to do that,” he said.
