Fremont Family YMCA partners with Fremont High School for new youth basketball program

Skill development practices are scheduled to begin on Nov. 19. Those practices will continue through Dec. 17. Later, participants will be drafted into teams with games expected to begin in January.

Games will begin on Jan. 5 and will be held weekly along with one skill development practice. From Feb. 2-25, that schedule will rotate to two nights of games per week.

Morgan said he believed bringing in a professional coaching staff to lead the practices and games for the children will bring consistency to the program.

He said there are times when volunteer coaches are able to bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the court for kids picking up the game, while other times volunteers have to do their best to lead practices and games despite not knowing much about the sport.

“The level of consistency is very low,” he said. “With this, all of the kids in the program are going to get the same attention from their skill development. They’re all going to be taught the same way.”

Morgan said the program is beneficial for both the YMCA and FHS. The YMCA is able to provide consistent, professional programming to kids looking to learn more about basketball while FHS is able to get more children interested in the sport at an early age.