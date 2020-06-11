Fremont Family YMCA receives substantial hand sanitizer donation

"I think it's huge for us because we have a large facility and membership and to do the things we need to do we have to have sanitizer and disinfectant all over the place," he said. "If you can't find any of it, it's difficult and we may have to close if we can't follow protocols, so this is huge."

Rinne said groups can't intermingle with each other at the facility under current health measures, but he's hoping that may change in the upcoming months as guidelines are further loosened.

The 200-gallon donation will likely last the facility around three to four months, which Rinne said will go a long way in helping members feel safe as they slowly return to the facility.

"The good thing is that people feel safe coming in and they're actually passing the word along and that's why a lot of people are coming back," he said. "For those who don't feel comfortable, we understand that too."

In the end, the donation will help keep people safe, Rinne said.

"You can never have enough of it," he said. "I always tell people to wash their hands and use sanitizer and having this donation, it's going to be a lot easier to get people to use it."

