Fremont Family YMCA receives substantial hand sanitizer donation

The Fremont Family YMCA received a substantial donation of hand sanitizer produced by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Friday.
The local YMCA received 200 gallons worth of hand sanitizer originally donated to the Downtown Omaha YMCA. The Omaha location received more than 2,000 gallons of hand sanitizer, which was produced at the UNL Food Processing Center on Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln.
The hand sanitizer was distributed to 14 YMCAs and local child care services across the state.
Fremont Family YMCA CEO Jerry Rinne said the donation came at the perfect time, as the building was beginning to run low on its hand sanitizer stock.
"It's just a fantastic donation for the Y," he said. "The sanitizer is liquid gold. We're probably going to have to lock that up more than the other stuff."
Rinne said simply finding hand sanitizer and disinfectant during the pandemic is a struggle. He said it can take anywhere from 2-4 weeks to two months to receive the much-needed sanitary equipment due to demand.
"Sometimes you would luck out and other times you might have to borrow," he said. "It was getting a little close on hand sanitizer. Now, we don't have to worry about that for some time now."
The YMCA is slowly bringing more and more people into its facility as COVID-19 guidelines continue to ease in the state. Rinne said the facility currently sits at around 40% occupancy. Adult fitness classes, emergency childcare and other programming have already been introduced.
"I think it's huge for us because we have a large facility and membership and to do the things we need to do we have to have sanitizer and disinfectant all over the place," he said. "If you can't find any of it, it's difficult and we may have to close if we can't follow protocols, so this is huge."
Rinne said groups can't intermingle with each other at the facility under current health measures, but he's hoping that may change in the upcoming months as guidelines are further loosened.
The 200-gallon donation will likely last the facility around three to four months, which Rinne said will go a long way in helping members feel safe as they slowly return to the facility.
"The good thing is that people feel safe coming in and they're actually passing the word along and that's why a lot of people are coming back," he said. "For those who don't feel comfortable, we understand that too."
In the end, the donation will help keep people safe, Rinne said.
"You can never have enough of it," he said. "I always tell people to wash their hands and use sanitizer and having this donation, it's going to be a lot easier to get people to use it."
