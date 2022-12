Due to the incoming inclement weather, the Fremont Family YMCA will close at 6 p.m. today, Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The YMCA will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, including all programs and classes.

Weather and road conditions will be evaluated and facility plans for Friday, Dec. 23 will be announced by 3 p.m. Thursday.

As more closures are announced, we will share them on our website and social media.