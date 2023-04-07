For about 16 years, it’s been a time when fathers and daughters could dance and laugh and make memories.

And they’ll have that chance again this month.

The Fremont Family YMCA is hosting the Daddy Daughter Prom. The public is invited to the event, set from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Friday, April 14 in the Y at 810 N. Lincoln Ave.

This year’s theme is “Candyland.”

The event is designed for girls from kindergarten through fifth grade and their dads. If dads aren’t available, a male representative or guardian may accompany the girl, which can include a grandfather or family friend.

Cost is $40 per couple and $25 for each additional daughter for Y members. For non-members the cost is $80 per couple and $65 for each additional daughter.

Registration takes place at the front desk at the Y. The YMCA is open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday-Friday; 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday and 12:30-6 p.m., Sunday.

The event has been well attended throughout the years.

“We typically get anywhere from 95 to 120 daughters,” said Kylie Brown, before and after school director. “It’s a pretty big event.”

The event begins with a Grand March. Moms, siblings and grandparents can come to watch the march, but leave afterward.

Each couple is announced as they walk into the event. The event will include snacks and dancing.

“We usually have a photo booth,” Brown said.

Daughters and dads dance, laugh and have a good time.

“I think we’re going to do limbo this year, which we haven’t done before, but we’ll see how the girls like it,” Brown said.

Brown believes the event is a good opportunity for daughters to spend time with their dads.

“It’s a good community event for building those family relationships,” Brown said. “It’s a special time for dads to get all dressed up for their daughters and spend a couple hours dancing and laughing and enjoying the evening together.”

Brown has fond memories of past events. She recalls the year that Hy-Vee Food Store donated a smoker for a prom prize.

“We had the dads do a dance-off to see who got the smoker and that was very entertaining,” she said.

There won’t be prizes this year, but each girl will receive a bag with a T-shirt and other goodies at the end of the night.

Brown believes dads and daughters enjoy the event.

“People are very grateful when they leave,” she said.

They thank Y staffers and say they had fun.

Plans are to continue hosting the prom.

“We continue to keep doing this event as long as we can,” Brown said. “It’s a good event for the YMCA.”