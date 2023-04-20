Jayden Rannells hopes area residents will take part in an activity designed to encourage kids to have healthy lifestyles.

Rannells is youth sports and wellness director for the Fremont Family YMCA.

On April 29, the Y will host Healthy Kids Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event, which features a variety of activities, will take place at the Y at 810 N. Lincoln Ave., in Fremont. The event is free and open to the public.

More than 300 kids attended the event last year.

“It draws a lot of kiddos from the Fremont and surrounding area,” Rannells said.

Activities include:

Face painting and a balloon artist in the large gym.

A bounce house and other yard games in the turf room.

Open swim from 10-11 a.m. in the Dillon Family Aquatics Center, which is part of the Y. The center’s address is 1558 E. Military Ave.

Public Skate from 1-3 p.m. at Sidner Ice Arena, also part of the Y. Its address is 1558 E. Military Ave. The ice arena will be open this summer as well.

Family dodgeball, 1-2 p.m., in the turf room.

Crafts in the snack room. Kids can plant a seed in a recyclable planter.

Games from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the turf room.

Photo booth with DuckY (the Y’s mascot) in the concession area.

Booths from area businesses and organizations in the large gym.

Free ices from Scouty’s in the parking lot. This will be limited to the first 250 kids.

Phineas the comfort dog will be onsite. Three Rivers Public Health Department will provide oral hygiene information; Methodist Fremont Health will have a dietitian onsite. Other entities participating will be Fremont Family Coalition; the Fremont Fire Department; and Dodge County Sheriff’s Department.

Rannells said he hopes area residents participate to learn how to have healthier and more active lifestyles, especially when kids are out of school.

He also believes it’s beneficial for kids to see and meet first-responders so that if the children and youth are ever in an emergency, these individuals can be a familiar face – thus providing them comfort at a tough time.

“We have a lot of wonderful police and fire personnel and medical staff here in town,” he said.

Rannells encourages the public to attend.

“I hope people recognize that just because we’re not the size of Omaha and the surrounding areas that we still have a lot of potential and a lot of resources that the community can benefit from and a lot of that will be seen at the Healthy Kids Day event,” Rannells said.