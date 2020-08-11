Fremont Family YMCA to offer youth, preschool sport programs this fall

The Fremont Family YMCA will have multiple youth sports for children K-6 this fall, including flag football, volleyball and soccer, as well as a program for preschoolers.
For the first time this year, the YMCA’s NFL youth flag football program will be offered to fifth and sixth graders, while its soccer program will now be offered to grades three through six.
“I think as kids get older, sports tend to become more and more competitive, and the number of recreational options decrease,” YMCA Program Director Jeff Morgan said. “And so we just want to give that, a recreational option for kids up through the sixth grade.”
The flag football and volleyball leagues will practice Saturday mornings from Sept. 12 to Oct. 17, while the soccer league will practice Sunday afternoons from Sept. 13 to Oct. 18. The deadline to apply is Aug. 24.
Also new for this year is its Little Tykes sports program for preschoolers ages 3-5, which is set to start on Saturday mornings from Oct. 10 to Nov. 21. Registration will open on Sept. 1 and close Sept. 24.
“It’s one program, but they’ll do two weeks of flag football, two weeks of tee ball and two weeks of soccer,” Morgan said. “And then we also do a fall run club for K-6.”
The run club will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. from Sept. 15 to Oct. 22. Registration for the program will close on Sept. 11.
Morgan said the YMCA expanded its typical age ranges as it wanted to offer a wider variety of options for older K-6 children.
“We’re not looking to compete with tackle football at all, it’s just there are a number of reasons why kids or parents don’t have their kids play, and so we’re just providing the option for them,” he said. “We know that we probably won’t get a lot as the majority of kids will probably still play tackle, but we just want to provide an option.”
The fall youth sports will follow the YMCA’s guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which can be found at fremontfamilyymca.org/bubbles/covid-19-fall-sports-guidelines.
The guidelines include washing hands before and after each practice, practicing social distancing between players as much as possible and having players bring their own water bottles. Participants will also not be allowed to shake hands after a game or have post-game snacks or drinks.
“We are right now looking at limiting crowd sizes to like two adults per child,” Morgan said. “Now that said, right now, that’s what these are, but we could change this even to the point that I think if sports were canceled at the high school level, we would probably follow suit.”
As the programs are months away, Morgan said the guidelines could become more or less strict, depending on the pandemic’s situation at the time.
Morgan encouraged parents to make sure they sign up their children before the deadlines.
“I think we haven’t been as stringent upon sticking with deadlines and then putting things together and getting it out,” he said. “And I’ll take a lot of pride in making sure that by the time these programs start that we’ll be ready to go, whether COVID or whatever things get in the way.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.