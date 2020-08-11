Fremont Family YMCA to offer youth, preschool sport programs this fall

Morgan said the YMCA expanded its typical age ranges as it wanted to offer a wider variety of options for older K-6 children.

“We’re not looking to compete with tackle football at all, it’s just there are a number of reasons why kids or parents don’t have their kids play, and so we’re just providing the option for them,” he said. “We know that we probably won’t get a lot as the majority of kids will probably still play tackle, but we just want to provide an option.”

The fall youth sports will follow the YMCA’s guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which can be found at fremontfamilyymca.org/bubbles/covid-19-fall-sports-guidelines.

The guidelines include washing hands before and after each practice, practicing social distancing between players as much as possible and having players bring their own water bottles. Participants will also not be allowed to shake hands after a game or have post-game snacks or drinks.