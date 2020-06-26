Fremont Family YMCA to open up sport practices, start summer programs

“So there are some things that we can do, and we’re trying to think outside a little bit of what we can do,” Rinne said. “Because anytime you can do stuff outside, it just helps too, because you get that fresh air.”

On Wednesday, youth contact sports will start, including soccer, volleyball, flag football and gymnastics. Previously, sports like basketball and gymnastics were limited to one-on-one contact.

The Hazel R. Keene Lodge also will open for graduation parties, as well as more access to the Dillon Family Aquatics Center, which opened June 15, including to the Fremont Area Swim Team.

“When we open the swimming pool, we’re opening things slowly, just like everything we do to make sure that the protocols can stay in place,” Rinne said. “We’re only allowing six lap swimmers with reservations, and then four water walkers and two people in the hot tub at a time.”

One of the YMCA’s tracks also has been closed to prevent cross-contamination with its child care center.

“We’re hoping that those things will be lifted so we can actually get people to the track and use that gym,” Rinne said. “But if they do come to the gym, they have to bring their own stuff, like basketballs or water bottles.”