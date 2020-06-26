Fremont Family YMCA to open up sport practices, start summer programs

As businesses reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fremont Family YMCA will start to see more programs and loosened restrictions this summer.
“People are coming back slowly, and we’re seeing more and more people coming back to the Y, but we’re also keeping the protocols,” President and CEO Jerry Rinne said.
Starting July 1, contact sports at the YMCA will start their practices. Other camps and programs also will start back up this summer.
After initially closing on March 18, the YMCA reopened May 9 with limited hours and occupancy. Temperature checks are still being required for all people to enter the building.
Restrictions were loosened on June 22, and Rinne said the YMCA is following guidelines set in place by Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Three Rivers Public Health Department.
The Christensen Family YMCA Camp was able to take place this summer, opening on Monday.
“We are allowed to do busing, but only one youth per seat, and they have to stay in that seat the whole time so we can do any contact tracing if we had to if anything developed on that,” Rinne said.
The YMCA also will offer a new youth summer run club for kids in kindergarten through sixth grade in July. It also previously had the Adam Monke and Fremont YMCA WH(Y) Run in April after the Alex Lamme St. Patrick’s Day Dash was canceled.
“So there are some things that we can do, and we’re trying to think outside a little bit of what we can do,” Rinne said. “Because anytime you can do stuff outside, it just helps too, because you get that fresh air.”
On Wednesday, youth contact sports will start, including soccer, volleyball, flag football and gymnastics. Previously, sports like basketball and gymnastics were limited to one-on-one contact.
The Hazel R. Keene Lodge also will open for graduation parties, as well as more access to the Dillon Family Aquatics Center, which opened June 15, including to the Fremont Area Swim Team.
“When we open the swimming pool, we’re opening things slowly, just like everything we do to make sure that the protocols can stay in place,” Rinne said. “We’re only allowing six lap swimmers with reservations, and then four water walkers and two people in the hot tub at a time.”
One of the YMCA’s tracks also has been closed to prevent cross-contamination with its child care center.
“We’re hoping that those things will be lifted so we can actually get people to the track and use that gym,” Rinne said. “But if they do come to the gym, they have to bring their own stuff, like basketballs or water bottles.”
The Wellness Center is continuing to have people use every other machine and spray them down before and after, with staff members spraying a third time after they leave.
“Our fitness classes that we’ve already got going on, they leave the equipment on the floor and we spray them down so they don’t have to worry about congregating in that area and putting the equipment back,” Rinne said. “That stuff, we can spray down and it’ll dry by itself, so it works out really well.”
Rinne said the YMCA will take its next steps as slowly as possible to ensure the safety of everyone who is in the building or taking part in its programs.
“Even if the governor opens it all up, I think we’ll still do it in a controlled manner,” he said. “Our goal is to try to keep 6 feet of distance in between people, as that’s really the key of COVID.”
Rinne said an overwhelming majority of people coming to the YMCA have been grateful for the current restrictions.
“We really appreciate the members who stayed with the YMCA and the members that actually came back and really take their time to get through here and understand the protocol and understand that we’re trying to make everybody safe,” he said.
