Fremont Family YMCA to reopen Saturday morning

“People need to remember to not only bring a towel with them, but also a bottle of water with them that they can drink, because that will not be available for them at the Y,” he said.

Rinne said cardio and weight machines will abide by the 6-foot social distancing rule, so members will have to use every other machine.

“We’re going to require everybody to wipe down their machine when they get there, the one they’re going to use, and then to wipe it down when they’re done,” he said. “And then the staff will come through after you’re done and we’ll do a super-deep cleaning on that machine that you’ve used.”

Although childcare will still be provided, Rinne said the swimming pool will remain closed for this first phase.

“The swimming pool will likely be a phase two or phase three, kind of when we find more out through the state of Nebraska on swimming pools,” he said.

Rinne said he also hopes to look at opening more programs in phase two, including day camps and other sports. Although he said Gov. Pete Ricketts is looking at a tentative date of May 21 for more openings, he doesn’t know when the next phase will begin, which will depend on the number of confirmed cases in Dodge County.