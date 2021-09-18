Fremont feeling effects of natural gas cost increases

As natural gas prices reached a seven-year high last week, the city of Fremont is feeling the effects.

Last week, prices reached as high as $5.01 per 1,000 cubic feet (Mcf), according to a city update. The City of Fremont bills its gas rates per hundred cubic feet (Ccf).

“There’s bigger houses, smaller houses, more efficient ones, less efficient, all those things, but the average household uses about 120 Ccf of gas a month,” Executive Assistant Lottie Mitchell said.

Prices for the first part of September went up 40 cents, which is due to a 214 Bcf (1,000,000,000 cubic feet) of gas deficit to the five-year average, according to the update.

Additionally, short-term production drop-offs have been seen in the Gulf of Mexico due to Hurricane Ida, which struck late last month.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mitchell said gas prices in Fremont are up $2 per Mcf this year compared to last year. Going off of data from January, February and March of this year, she said the city expects to see an increase of around $24 per residence for those same three months next year.