Fremont financial planners react to stock trading suspensions

With the current situation, both Guilliatt and Jelkin stressed the importance of keeping a properly diversified portfolio.

“As hard as it is, try not to pay too much attention to your statements for the next month or two,” he said. “Keep your eyes on the long term, on your retirement, on your goals.”

Guilliatt said he believes since people are still buying items, the economy will start to roll again after the situation has ended.

“There’s still money running through the system, but we might be on pause for another 30 days, and that affects a lot of companies and a lot of people,” he said. “But I think once we get through that, I think there’s some light at the end of the tunnel.”

Jelkin said people should also reach out to their financial advisers and discuss their options with them.

“It’s our job to help remind people that we are in this for the long term; we’re not trading day-to-day,” he said. “Don’t just sit at home and panic and stew.”

Guilliatt said as countries like China start to see an end to the coronavirus, he said he remains positive about the situation and its impact on the stock market.