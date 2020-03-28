Fremont finishes five-million-gallon water reservoir cleaning project

The City of Fremont finished cleaning its 5 million-gallon reservoir this week, a two-week process that is required every five years.

Keith Kontor, superintendent of the Fremont Wastewater Treatment Plant, said the project, which started the second week of March, went along smoothly.

The cleaning process takes place during periods of low water usage, usually in the early spring or late fall, City Administrator Brian Newton said in a press release. State rules require it to be cleaned every five years.

The project had six employees cleaning the inside of the concrete tank, with a couple outside monitoring, Kontor said.

Kontor said the process begins by draining the tank and cleaning up all the sediment that settles out.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“Then we hose all the walls down, pressure wash all the walls down, use chlorine to disinfect and make sure when the guys are entering and before they go in that they’re disinfected before they go in,” he said.

The employees wear protective gear while working on the inside of the tank. Kontor said their suits and shoes are cleaned prior to entering to avoid contamination.