Fremont finishes five-million-gallon water reservoir cleaning project

The City of Fremont finished cleaning its 5 million-gallon reservoir this week, a two-week process that is required every five years.
Keith Kontor, superintendent of the Fremont Wastewater Treatment Plant, said the project, which started the second week of March, went along smoothly.
The cleaning process takes place during periods of low water usage, usually in the early spring or late fall, City Administrator Brian Newton said in a press release. State rules require it to be cleaned every five years.
The project had six employees cleaning the inside of the concrete tank, with a couple outside monitoring, Kontor said.
Kontor said the process begins by draining the tank and cleaning up all the sediment that settles out.
“Then we hose all the walls down, pressure wash all the walls down, use chlorine to disinfect and make sure when the guys are entering and before they go in that they’re disinfected before they go in,” he said.
The employees wear protective gear while working on the inside of the tank. Kontor said their suits and shoes are cleaned prior to entering to avoid contamination.
“While they’re in there, we scrub it down with 12% chlorine and make sure everything’s disinfected and sanitized,” he said. “And then when we’re finished up, we fill it up with about 4 feet of water, and then drain that out to try to get the rest of the residue out.”
After the approximately two million gallons of water are drained and the residue is cleaned, Kontor said the tank is filled with 8 feet of chlorinated water, which is let to set.
“We have to sample it twice: two different times in two different 24-hour periods,” he said. “And then once that passes for total coliform, then we can put it back into service.”
During the process, city wells are used to supply water and maintain pressure across Fremont, while operators from the Lon D. Wright Power Plant monitor and control the wells as need, the release said.
Once the new supervisory control and data acquisition is in place, other employees will monitor the system as well.
