Fremont finishes work on utility poles damaged during summer storm

After seven months, 28 utility poles in north Fremont damaged in a storm last summer have been replaced and are up and running.

“It should be a little bit more reliable, hopefully, than what we had before,” Electrical Engineer Director Al Kaspar said.

The new poles, which were energized on Monday, are made of ductile iron and have a twisted-pair conductor, as opposed to the old wooden poles with a single conductor wire.

“They should be able to withstand higher stress than the wood poles, so it should help with the overall reliability of the system going forward,” Kaspar said.

On the morning of June 24, 2021, strong west winds from a storm took down approximately 1.25 miles of a 69 kV transmission line, as well as a 13.8 kV distribution underbuild system.

The two affected areas were North Luther Road by Ritz Lake and North Somers Road by the Sunset Addition by U.S. Highway 30.

“It did have a conductor down on Highway 30 right after it happened, so we had to get out there right away and get cleaned up,” Kaspar said. “But essentially, we got permission from the city council to declare that an emergency and start working on it right away.”

After the council’s approval, Kaspar said a contract went out for the replacement ductile iron poles in September 2021.

“They were a little heavier than steel poles, but they still could deliver them in, a complete 70-foot piece,” he said. “So there wasn’t any jacking together we had to do on those or anything.”

Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Electrical Engineering and Electrical Distribution departments worked on the design, procurement and construction work for the project.

The city’s construction crew put up the poles and were able to get most of the 13.8 kV lines restrung from September to November 2021.

Schmader Electric of West Point was hired to string the transmission conductor provided by FDU.

“With all of these supply chain issues and stuff, we didn’t get that delivered until the second week in December,” Kaspar said.

Schmader used a twisted-pair conductor, which has been utilized in Fremont in the past.

“That has better characteristics in the wind, so it’s a better conductor to use, especially under icing or high wind,” Kaspar said.

The project completed with Schmader’s work finishing last week and the lines energized on Monday morning.

“It’s always a good feeling to get it back up,” Kaspar said. “But hopefully, we won’t have any big ice storms or anything like that this winter and we’ll be good.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0