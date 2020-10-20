Fremont fire chief gives fire safety tips during wintertime

As temperatures decrease, fire safety is critical for homes with heating equipment keeping its residents warm.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, December through February are the peak months for heating fires, with space heaters involved in 40%.
Last January, a Fremont house caught fire, causing nearly $50,000 in damages after a space heater overturned.
Although the Fremont Fire Department tends to see more fires during the summer season, Fire Chief Todd Bernt said it’s important to keep a fire-safe home during the winter season.
In checking furnaces, Bernt said it’s important to make sure they’re not only working efficiently but not producing carbon monoxide as well.
“With fireplaces, make sure they’re checked yearly and cleaned out so we don’t get any fireplace fires and anything like that,” he said. “You also want to keep space heaters 3 feet from combustibles, you don’t want to leave them unattended for any reason.”
On Saturday, a Columbus house fire killed four family members early that morning. Investigators determined that an ember from the house’s wood-burning fireplace was the source of the fire and that batteries were not connected to the house’s smoke detectors.
Bernt said daylight saving time’s ending on Nov. 1 is a good time for people to remember to check their smoke detectors, which he should be on at least each level, and if possible, every bedroom.
“With the time change coming up, we want to encourage everybody, when you change your clocks, you change the batteries in your smoke detectors,” he said. “So encourage them to do that in the spring and in the fall so we know that everyone has working smoke detectors.”
Although COVID-19 has prevented FFD from providing most of its fire education through station tours, Bernt said the department recognized Fire Prevention Week, which ran from Oct. 4 to 10.
At the beginning of October, FFD gave each elementary school student in Fremont a home safety checklist.
“And they take that home, and with their parents or guardians or grandparents, they go through their house, and there’s a checklist of fire safety things to be looking for, such as outlets being overloaded,” Bernt said. “They just go through and if there’s a problem, they correct it right away.”
The student then turns in their checklists, which are counted by FFD at the beginning of November to see which school had the highest percentage of returns. Bernt said Clarmar Elementary School has won the event for at least the last eight years, with around 83% returning checklists last year.
“So the most kids that go through their homes and get their parents or guardians sign this home safety checklist, bring it back to the school, they get a traveling trophy with the school name on it,” he said. “So that’s one of the other fire safety things that we do so people can be fire safe.”
