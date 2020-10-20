Fremont fire chief gives fire safety tips during wintertime

Bernt said daylight saving time’s ending on Nov. 1 is a good time for people to remember to check their smoke detectors, which he should be on at least each level, and if possible, every bedroom.

“With the time change coming up, we want to encourage everybody, when you change your clocks, you change the batteries in your smoke detectors,” he said. “So encourage them to do that in the spring and in the fall so we know that everyone has working smoke detectors.”

Although COVID-19 has prevented FFD from providing most of its fire education through station tours, Bernt said the department recognized Fire Prevention Week, which ran from Oct. 4 to 10.

At the beginning of October, FFD gave each elementary school student in Fremont a home safety checklist.

“And they take that home, and with their parents or guardians or grandparents, they go through their house, and there’s a checklist of fire safety things to be looking for, such as outlets being overloaded,” Bernt said. “They just go through and if there’s a problem, they correct it right away.”