Fremont Fire Department hosting open house with safety lessons, activities

"We'll also be giving away a fire extinguisher that was donated by the Municipal Emergency Services here in Fremont," Bernt said. "We'll have people have a chance to sign their name to a piece of paper, and we'll be drawing that after the open house."

As with every year, the open house will kick off Fire Prevention Week, which runs from Oct. 3-9. This year's theme is "Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety," which Bernt said includes smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

For example, if someone hears a detector make three beeps in a row, Bernt said they should leave the building and call 911.

"If it's just making a chirping noise every 30 or 60 seconds, that means the battery's bad, so they need to replace the battery in it," he said. "And if it's still chirping after the battery's in, then they need to replace that whole smoke alarm."

As many people aren't aware of FFD's other capabilities, Bernt said the open house is a great way to make the public aware of what all the department does.

"This is a chance for them to come and see our ambulance and see the equipment that we carry for the medical part of it," he said. "So rather than just having fire trucks and how we respond that way, they can actually see some of our newer equipment."

