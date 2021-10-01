Fremont Fire Department hosting open house with safety lessons, activities

Whether it's shooting water from a hose or taking part in a seat belt simulator, kids will learn the importance of safety up-close at the Fremont Fire Department's open house this weekend.
The department's annual open house will return 1-3 p.m. Sunday at 415 E. 16th St. after last year's event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's always good to open our doors and let the community in to see what we do and the equipment we have," Fire Chief Todd Bernt said. "And so I'm excited to get this started again this year, and I hope we never have another year like last year and we move forward."
At the open house, the department will have fire trucks for children to visit and go inside of, as well as fire safety handouts and an appearance from Firepup.
"We'll actually have a hose line, one of our fire attack hoses where the kids will actually operate a nozzle and shoot some water," Bernt said. "We'll have that set up so the kids can actually get a feel of what a hose line is with the assistance of one of our firefighters."
The open house will also feature the Fremont/Dodge County Communications Center talking to children about using 911, the Fremont Police Department with a cruiser, the Nebraska State Patrol with a seat belt simulator and the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department with a bounce house and other activities.
"We'll also be giving away a fire extinguisher that was donated by the Municipal Emergency Services here in Fremont," Bernt said. "We'll have people have a chance to sign their name to a piece of paper, and we'll be drawing that after the open house."
As with every year, the open house will kick off Fire Prevention Week, which runs from Oct. 3-9. This year's theme is "Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety," which Bernt said includes smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
For example, if someone hears a detector make three beeps in a row, Bernt said they should leave the building and call 911.
"If it's just making a chirping noise every 30 or 60 seconds, that means the battery's bad, so they need to replace the battery in it," he said. "And if it's still chirping after the battery's in, then they need to replace that whole smoke alarm."
As many people aren't aware of FFD's other capabilities, Bernt said the open house is a great way to make the public aware of what all the department does.
"This is a chance for them to come and see our ambulance and see the equipment that we carry for the medical part of it," he said. "So rather than just having fire trucks and how we respond that way, they can actually see some of our newer equipment."