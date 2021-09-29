Fremont Fire Department plans open house on Oct. 3

The Fremont Fire Department will be hosting an open house from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at 415 E. 16th St., Fremont.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Guests will have the opportunity to see and touch fire department trucks, receive safety handouts, see Fremont Police Department officers and a cruiser, learn about seat belt safety from the Nebraska State Patrol, meet the fire pup, win a fire extinguisher, play on a bounce house, and other activities.
The event is free and open to the public.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today