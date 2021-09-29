 Skip to main content
Fremont Fire Department plans open house on Oct. 3
Fremont Fire Department plans open house on Oct. 3

The Fremont Fire Department will be hosting an open house from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at 415 E. 16th St., Fremont.

Guests will have the opportunity to see and touch fire department trucks, receive safety handouts, see Fremont Police Department officers and a cruiser, learn about seat belt safety from the Nebraska State Patrol, meet the fire pup, win a fire extinguisher, play on a bounce house, and other activities.

The event is free and open to the public.

