The Fremont Fire Department has received a $2,000 grant from the Fremont Walmart Supercenter to purchase new equipment.
Fire Chief Todd Bernt said the money will be used to purchase eight new self-contained breathing apparatuses from 3M Scott Fire and Safety.
“They have some updated masks that are high-temperature masks,” he said. “So when we go inside, they can take some of the heat and they don’t deteriorate as fast.”
While some of the firefighters already have the updated masks, Bernt said he wanted to make sure all of the firefighters have the new equipment.
“It definitely helps us out, and it helps our budget,” he said. “We’ve been wanting to purchase these, and now in receiving the grant, it makes us be able to go out and purchase them for the firefighters that need them.”
The fire department has received grants in the past, including one from the National Fire Safety Council last year.
Walmart store manager Kristin Kozakiewicz said Walmart is allotted a certain amount of money each year to provide help to the community.
“So whether it be the Fremont Police Department, the fire department or nonprofit organizations, they can apply for these grants,” she said. “And then when they come through, I review them and we go through and we approve them for certain different dollar amounts.”
Kozakiewicz said Walmart tries to provide funding to agencies in the local area that need that extra funding. She said when Walmart reached out to the department about applying, she was told about the need for new equipment.
“That’s when we decided that we would go ahead and give them the $2,000 grant so they could purchase whatever they needed to help save more lives,” she said.
Kozakiewicz said she’s proud to be a part of Walmart, which has done a lot to help out the community.
“We just appreciate all of the work that Walmart has done with the fire department in past grants,” Bernt said, “and I’m hoping that we’ll keep applying for them and keep receiving them.”