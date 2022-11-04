Fremont Fire Department reminds residents to change smoke, carbon monoxide detector batteries

The Fremont Fire Department reminds community members to change their smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector batteries, when then turn their clock back on Sunday, Nov. 6.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, three out of five fire injuries take place in homes without working smoke alarms. And 71% of smoke alarms that failed to operate had missing, disconnected or dead batteries. Smoke detectors give advance warning in a fire situation where minutes can mean the difference between life and death.

The fire department wants to help members of the community who are unable to purchase a new battery and/or change their old one.

If you would like assistance with your detectors, contact the Fremont Fire Department at 402-727-2688. If you have family or neighbors who might need assistance, the department asks you share this information.