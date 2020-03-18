Fremont Fire Department responds to fire at Applebee's

The Fremont Fire Department responded to an early-morning structure fire at Applebee’s Grill and Bar on Tuesday.

Responders were called to the restaurant at 3420 E. Elk Lane after an alarm company sent in a call shortly after 2:30 a.m., firefighter Zachary Klein said.

“They were paged to a fire in the ventilation hood over the cooking area, and by the report, that’s where the fire was and was contained to that area,” he said.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and had left the scene shortly before 4:45 a.m.

No one was at the scene at the time of the fire and no one was injured, Klein said. He said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

“The business is closed and will be until they can get the hood inspected,” Klein said.

The estimated damage cost of the fire is also still being conducted, Klein said.

Valerie Babutzke, assistant manager at the Applebee’s, said the restaurant is still looking into the cause of the fire.

“We’ll hopefully be able to open sometime next week,” she said.