Fremont Fire Department responds to third fire this week in south Fremont

The resident on the other side of the duplex was home, Meyer said.

“She said that she heard a big bang, an explosion of some sort, and it also knocked over a small bookcase in her bedroom closet,” he said. “She was picking it up when somebody banged on her door saying that the house was on fire.”

The duplex’s roof was heavily damaged by the fire, and Meyer said he estimates the total damage cost to be $50,000 to $60,000, if not more.

“I would say 50% of one side was completely destroyed by the fire and needs to be completely gutted,” he said. “And the rest of it had heavy heat and smoke damage.”

The other side of the duplex also had some smoke and water damage, Meyer said.

Meyer said a state fire marshal deemed the fire as accidental after an investigation and said it was not intentionally started.

“What caused it, we never did get a clear answer or find anything that was definite,” he said. “So it really remains undetermined at this time as the cause.”

But Meyer said he suspects a butane container found inside the apartment to be a possible source of the fire.