Fremont Fire Department sees quiet weekend with Fourth of July

Despite thousands of fireworks going off in the Fremont area during the weekend, the Fremont Fire Department didn’t see anyone hurt by them.
“All on the Fourth itself, we had zero firework-related injuries,” Lt. Zachary Klein said. “So we were quite surprised that we didn’t have anything, but very happy that that’s the way it went.”
More than 9,000 firework-related emergencies occur annually, with one in three involving children under age 15, according to the American College of Emergency Physicians.
The 2020 report stated that 66% of its emergencies occurred in the month around the Fourth of July. According to the report, 15,600 people were treated in emergency rooms for firework injuries, with 44% being burns.
According to a report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, at least 18 people died from firework-related incidents in 2020, a 50% increase from the 12 reported the year prior.
On the Fourth of July, National Hockey League goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, 24, was killed after being struck in the chest by a firework. An 41-year-old Indianapolis man was also killed after a mortar shell accident that same day.
But Klein said Fremont didn’t see any of that this year.
“It was a quiet Fourth of July in relation to any of the activities that were there,” he said. “I know they had a couple of small fires the night of the fireworks that were handled fairly quickly without any further incident on it.”
At the fire department, Klein the firefighters always prepare for a potential emergency around this time of year.
“Any time the holidays are around, you usually try to get yourself ready for the stuff that might come in, but it was actually a nice, what we consider a normal day,” he said.
Klein said this year was far better than Fourth of July celebrations past and that he was pleased by the outcome.
“We didn’t see any major incidents on it, so I think it was more system normal than what it could have been,” he said. “So I think everybody did a good job of playing it safe.”