Fremont Fire Department sees quiet weekend with Fourth of July

Despite thousands of fireworks going off in the Fremont area during the weekend, the Fremont Fire Department didn’t see anyone hurt by them.

“All on the Fourth itself, we had zero firework-related injuries,” Lt. Zachary Klein said. “So we were quite surprised that we didn’t have anything, but very happy that that’s the way it went.”

More than 9,000 firework-related emergencies occur annually, with one in three involving children under age 15, according to the American College of Emergency Physicians.

The 2020 report stated that 66% of its emergencies occurred in the month around the Fourth of July. According to the report, 15,600 people were treated in emergency rooms for firework injuries, with 44% being burns.

According to a report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, at least 18 people died from firework-related incidents in 2020, a 50% increase from the 12 reported the year prior.

On the Fourth of July, National Hockey League goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, 24, was killed after being struck in the chest by a firework. An 41-year-old Indianapolis man was also killed after a mortar shell accident that same day.

But Klein said Fremont didn’t see any of that this year.