Fremont Fire Station to host Out & About Storytime

Firefighters at the station

Blake Wagner, left, a firefighter and paramedic for the Fremont Fire Department, puts on his gear while Jason Shreck, right, a firefighter and paramedic provides details about the equipment. The two were part of a past Storytime at the fire station.

 TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN; Fremont Tribune

Keene Memorial Library will have an Out & About Storytime at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the Fremont Fire Station, 415 E. 16th St., in celebration of National Fire Prevention Week.

Those gathered will read stories with the firefighters, sing songs and get a tour of the fire station.

All ages are welcome.

