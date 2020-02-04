The Fremont Fire Department responded to a chimney fire in west Fremont on Friday afternoon.
Firefighters arrived on the scene in the 900 block of North Somers Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on a report of flames coming out of the chimney, Capt. Jamie Meyer said.
"We didn't really anticipate much until we got there and we found out the joint where it comes off the back of the wood stove where it elbowed in the wall to up and out, a fire had somehow started on the floor and ceiling joints in the wall," he said. "And so then we had to pull the ceiling in the kitchen area on the backside of that wall to make access."
After putting water on the flames, firefighters checked on the second floor for any additional fires, but found none. The department used packets of fire extinguisher powder to put out the fire in the wood stove by dropping them down the chimney.
"So that's really what went on, but it took a couple hours," Meyer said. "It was just time-consuming, making sure it wasn't in the wall, getting up on the roof."
Meyer said he suspected the fire started due to soot buildup within the chimney.
You have free articles remaining.
A couple was home during the time of the fire, but were outside and uninjured by the time firefighters arrived, Meyer said. He estimated the total cost of damages to the house to be around $10,000.
"I could be high, but they'll have to replace the liner and do some chimney work there," he said.
Meyer said it's important to remember to practice safety with wood stoves, including the proper disposal of ashes, which take days to completely cool and have resulted in several garbage fires in Fremont.
Stovepipes and chimneys should be cleaned at least once a year and routinely inspected to make sure that cracks don't form in any of the equipment.
"We've been in the winter season a while now, so just make sure if your chimney's burning wood, they're clean and make sure you've got the right pipes and everything is the way it should be just for safety," he said. "I love woodburning, I love the heat, the smell, but it also can be real dangerous, too, if it's not taken care of."