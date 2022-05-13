 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont Firefighters respond to trash compactor fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Trash compactor fire at GoodWill

Firefighters responded to a trash compactor fire after 3 p.m. Friday at Goodwill Retail Store & Donation Center, 3175 Elk Lane in Fremont.

 TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN; Fremont Tribune

Fremont fighters responded to the scene of a trash compactor fire at Goodwill Retail Store & Donation Center, 3175 Elk Lane in Fremont. The call came in after 3 p.m. Friday. No other information was immediately available.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

