Fremont Firefighters respond to trash compactor fire

Fremont fighters responded to the scene of a trash compactor fire at Goodwill Retail Store & Donation Center, 3175 Elk Lane in Fremont. The call came in after 3 p.m. Friday. No other information was immediately available.
Tammy Real-McKeighan
News Editor
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.
